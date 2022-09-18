Hayden Wilde claims another Super League Triathlon win in California

Commonwealth Games gun Hayden Wilde leads the Super League Triathlon series in California after winning the Malibu race.

Hayden Wilde has continued his fine form since being controversially denied gold at the Commonwealth Games, clinching another victory in the Super League Triathlon series in California.

The New Zealander stormed to his second win of the five-stage series at Malibu’s Zuma Beach, finishing ahead of Israel’s Shachar Sagiv and Portugal’s Vasco Vilaca thanks to a strong final run leg.

The 25-year-old is now a warm favourite to claim the overall series title, leading the standings after three rounds having also won in London and made the podium in Munich.

Wilde’s chief rival, Matt Hauser, crashed out during the first bike leg and was shown the yellow flag to be eliminated from the race.

That enabled the Kiwi to increase his lead over the Australian by a further 15 points, putting him on 43 for the season – 11 clear of the second-placed Vilaca.

Pre-race favourite Hauser is now third on 29 points after failing to add to his tally. Wilde’s compatriot Tayler Reid is fourth on the standings following his seventh-place finish in California.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Hayden Wilde, seen here at the Commonwealth Games, leads the Super League Triathlon standings.

“The victory felt good today as I was struggling on the swim,” Wilde said. “I was really gutted to see Matt Hauser on the sidelines and getting eliminated, so I knew I had to go as hard as I could.

“That’s racing and I had to do what I had to do today to take the competition.”

Vilaca’s podium finish was an impressive feat given that he had been bitten by a seal on a training swim and was only deemed fit to start at the last minute.

Britain’s six-time world champion Jonny Brownlee was forced to withdraw due to illness.

Wilde, meanwhile, is still awaiting the result of his protest against his silver medal at the Games in Birmingham at the end of July, where he was given a 10-second time penalty at the end of the cycle leg in transition for unclipping his helmet prematurely.

Triathlon New Zealand has officially appealed the penalty and is seeking a gold medal for the New Zealand athlete.

The final two legs of the Super League Triathlon series are in Toulouse, France on October 3 (NZT) and the Saudi city of Neom on October 30 (NZT).