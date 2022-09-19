100-1 outsider Tobias Foss stuns cycling world by winning world time trial title

Norwegian Tobias Foss was a surprise winner in the men’s time trial at the world road cycling championships.

Tobias Foss repeatedly shook his head in disbelief after completing an almighty upset on day one of the world road cycling championships.

The Norwegian, listed as a $100-1 outsider by the bookmakers, upstaged a star-studded field to take out the men's individual time trial at Wollongong, easily the biggest win of his professional career.

Foss clocked 40 minutes 2.78 seconds over the technical 34.2km course to take the lead and then had several anxious minutes in the hot seat before his win was confirmed.

"It feels like I’m in some kind of dream, I don’t believe it, it’s so unreal," Foss said.

"It was a perfectly executed race. If I was top-10 today I would be really, really satisfied.

"Top five, I was hoping for. So [to] wear that jersey will be really, really special and I will try to honour it as good as I can.

The gold medal was supposed to come down to Italy's two-time defending world champion Filippo Ganna and young gun Remo Evenepoel, who last week became the first Belgian in 44 years to win a Grand Tour when he took out the Vuelta a Espana.

But Evenepoel had to settle for bronze, 9.16 seconds off the pace, while Swiss Stefan Kung took second at 2.95.

Ganna, the last rider to start, could only manage seventh, a whopping 55.32 seconds behind Foss.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion, finished sixth.

British rider Ethan Hayter held the lead at the first checkpoint, but he had to swap bikes when he dropped his chain.

Hayter finished fourth at 39.95 seconds.

Foss' only previous professional wins were two Norwegian time trial championships and the national road race title.

But he showed his potential by taking out the 2019 Tour de l'Avenir, regarded as a strong indicator of rising stars.