New Zealand's single scullers make fast start at 2022 world rowing champs

New Zealand single sculler Emma Twigg is looking to repeat her Olympic triumph at the world champs. (FILE PHOTO)

New Zealand’s single scullers made excellent starts to the world rowing championships on Sunday night in the Czech Republic.

Olympic champion Emma Twigg led the way with victory in her heat in her first international appearance since winning in Tokyo last year.

The 35-year-old, who missed competing in two World Cup regattas in Europe earlier this year due to illness, raced to victory on day one in Racice in seven minutes 31.92 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals.

That was less than two seconds slower than the best time in the heats of the women’s single scull, set by Australia’s Tara Rigney, while recently crowned European champion Karolien Florijn of the Netherlands was another heat winner.

Jordan Parry was second in his men’s single scull heat behind Germany's Oliver Zeidler in an excellent time of 6:48.33, with Zeidler, the reigning world champ, two seconds ahead as they both cruised into the quarters.

Parry, 26, had a disappointing Tokyo Olympics after winning the seat ahead of two-time defending Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale, but said recently he’d learnt plenty from that setback and was excited about his first world champs in the single.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images New Zealand’s Jordan Parry was second in his heat at the world champs. (FILE PHOTO)

New Zealand’s Jackie Kiddle won her lightweight women’s single scull heat in 7:34.14 to advance to the semifinals.

Kiddle was named to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in the lightweight double, but the retirement prior to the Games of crewmate Zoe McBride left her without a partner and subsequently led to the withdrawal of the boat from the NZ crews which contested the Olympics. Kiddle will also race the lightweight double at the world champs with crewmate Rachael Kennedy.

The NZ men's pair of Matt MacDonald and Tom Mackintosh were second in their heat in 6:26.06 behind Spain to ease into the semifinals, while the NZ lightweight men’s double Matthew Dunham and Chris Stockley were fifth in their heat and will next contest a repechage.