'It was terrifying': Swooping magpies dive bomb cyclists at world championships in Australia

Wairarapa cyclist Jorge Sandoval getting attacked by magpies near his Masterton property.

Amid all their meticulous planning for the world road championships, no cyclists would have factored in swooping season.

Magpies and their notorious spring behaviour are emerging as a discussion point at the worlds in Wollongong, about 90km south of Sydney.

The competitors already have had a lot on their plates – the 24-hour trip from Europe, a mountain of logistics to bring all their equipment, visa issues for some and the threat of Covid-19.

Stuff Magpies are causing mayhem for cyclists at the World Championships in Wollongong.

But it's not just local drivers and their agitation about road closures who have short fuses in Wollongong this week.

Spring means that time of year when some magpies, who are protecting their young during mating season, will swoop people who come near their nests.

Three years ago, a 76-year-old man riding his bike near Wollongong died when he crashed after a swooping attack.

There have been reports of competitors at the worlds having close magpie encounters of the unwelcome kind, although it's unclear if any happened on Sunday during the first day of competition.

Rick Rycroft/AP Remco Evenepoel of Belgium competes in the men's elite individual time trial on Sunday after having magpie issues earlier in the week at Wollongong.

Belgian ace Remco Evenepoel is one rider who has had a brush with the local bird life.

“A fairly large bird came very close, and it just kept following me,” he was reported as saying.

“It was terrifying. But that's Australia, apparently. I hope it's the only time it happens, but I am afraid of it.”

Australian Grace Brown has told media she is no fan of magpies and their dive-bombing habits at this time of year, while Swiss Stefan Kung is another rider to report an incident.

“Really? They're talking about birds attacking. But yeah, one of our guys has been attacked already by a magpie,” Kung said.

Not far from the finish on the Wollongong foreshore, there's a sign with the heading: “Birds Swooping. Dismount and walk your bike through this area.”