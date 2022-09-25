AFL star wins grand final after getting stuck in a lift following mercy dash to dying grandfather

Man of the match Isaac Smith of the Geelong Cats celebrates with his wife Candice and daughter Isla after winning the 2022 AFL Grand Final against the Sydney Swans.

Geelong's Isaac Smith has emerged from the passing of his beloved grandfather and getting stuck in a lift pre-game to become the oldest winner of the AFL's coveted Norm Smith medal.

The 33-year-old Smith claimed the gong for best-afield in the Cats' 81-point grand final hammering of Sydney on Saturday.

The previous oldest medallist was Richmond's Kevin Bartlett, who was 32 when best on ground in the Tigers' 1980 premiership.

Smith collected 32 disposals, booted three goals and produced a batch of eye-catching statistics: 14 score involvements, 11 inside-50s, five clearances, a dozen marks and a game-high 771 metres gained.

The build-up to his fourth flag - to go with three won at Hawthorn - included the death of his grandfather, who Smith spent time with in Albury in NSW after last week's preliminary final, on Wednesday night.

"I made a mad dash to Albury and spent 24 hours with him," he said.

"And I will be forever grateful that he was still mentally there and we had a great 24 hours together, although it was very upsetting."

Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos The Geelong Cats celebrate after winning the AFL grand final before 100,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On grand final morning, Smith became stuck in a lift at the team hotel.

"The only time I got nerves this year was I got stuck in the lift for 15 minutes at the hotel this morning," he said.

"I thought, 'Oh, s..t, I might not make it'. The technician said he was an hour away.

"Fortunately the doors opened."

Smith is the fifth Geelong player to win the medal, following Gary Ablett Sr (1989), Steve Johnson (2007), Paul Chapman (2009) and Jimmy Bartel (2011).

"It certainly doesn't fit comfortably with me. I feel a little bit silly and a bit awkward because these things don't happen to me," he said.

"We have got a star-studded side and blokes that have huge lists of personal accolades.

"But I was fortunate enough today to win it and I am sure I will sit back in a few years' time with a nice bottle of Grange or something and think about it."

Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos Isaac Smith of the Cats kicks a goal in the AFL grand final.

Smith moved to the Cats as a free agent, at the behest of coach Chris Scott, after playing 210 games for the Hawks between 2011 and 2020.

"I owe Isaac to an extent because I would completely understand if he didn't buy what we were selling a couple of years ago," Scott said.

"It was easy to listen more to the people on the outside who thought that our time was over."

Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos Patrick Dangerfield (R) and Zach Tuohy of the Cats (L) hold the premiership cup.

Meanwhile, Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield was pleased to "shut the haters up" after the Cats defied the march of time with a scintillating AFL grand final performance.

After a number of near-misses since their 2011 premiership, Geelong are back on top of the AFL world after winning a fourth flag in 15 years, and 10th overall.

Only three players - captain Joel Selwood, star forward Tom Hawkins, and Mitch Duncan - were part of Geelong's triumph 11 years ago.

Fielding the oldest team in VFL/AFL history at 28 years, 206 days, Geelong smashed the young and upcoming Sydney Swans off the MCG on Saturday.

Dangerfield never stopped believing the Cats could eventually deliver on grand final day.

"I always had belief in this team, our coaches, we all did," Dangerfield said.

"We get written off every year and we joke about it internally.

"It's nice to shut a few of the haters up, but we don't do it for that reason, we do it for each other."

Dangerfield arrived at Geelong ahead of the 2016 season after an already brilliant career with Adelaide and has delivered on what he set out to achieve.

The grand final was Dangerfield's 303rd AFL appearance, just two behind Hawthorn legend Shane Crawford for most games played before winning an AFL premiership.

But he stressed he was driven by more than winning a premiership.

"For me, it's never been looking too far ahead, it's embracing the moment and enjoying each year, and that's collectively what we've done," Dangerfield said.

"We want to give ourselves a chance to compete, and that's what is so special about this place - that we give ourselves a chance, our staff give us a chance to compete and contend on the last day in September.

"I don't spend too much time comparing each one, I'm just going to enjoy this one.

"I'm not going to reflect too much on the last 15 years, I'm just going to enjoy the next couple of days."

Geelong coach Chris Scott hailed the 2016 Brownlow medallist's contribution in his seven seasons with the Cats.

"There are some people that have really changed our footy club, and Pat's at the forefront of that group," Scott said.

"I would argue that even if it weren't for today, he has just been an outstanding success on every measure, and the on-field is not the biggest part of it.

"He's just been a treasure for our footy club and he was really driven to achieve this team outcome, but I reckon he would've been OK if he didn't get there.

"I'll be forever in his debt for coming back [to Geelong]."