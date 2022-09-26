Paul Coll loses Egyptian Open men's squash final to remain world No 2

New Zealand's Paul Coll lost a chance to go No 1 in the world when beaten in the Egyptian Open final. (File photo).

New Zealand’s Commonwealth Games men’s squash champion Paul Coll has lost the final of the Egyptian Open near Cairo.

The West Coaster went down to Egypt’s Ali Farag 6-11, 11-8, 4-11, 7-11 in 66 minutes at a court complex in front of the Pyramids on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

The defeat means Coll will remain as the second ranked player in the world when the new weekly rankings come out on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

Farag will remain world No 1.

