Mathieu van der Poel pleads guilty to assault on eve of world champs road race
Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will attempt to overturn a conviction for assaulting two girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men's world championship road race
The Tour de France stage winner was arrested hours before Sunday's race in Wollongong where the 27-year-old was one of the title favourites.
He had confronted two girls – grabbing one on the arm and pushing the other – after he says the girls repeatedly knocked on his hotel door on Saturday night and ran away.
After the two-time Tour of Flanders champion pleaded guilty on Monday, Sutherland magistrate Hugh Donnelly convicted him and ordered he pay fines of $1000 and $500 for the two common assaults.
READ MORE:
* Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel arrested before world champs race in Australia
* New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black delighted at winning women's U23 world road cycling title
* New Zealand cycling champion Olivia Ray banned for doping
The grandson of famed French cyclist Raymond Poulidor was to lead the Dutch team in Sunday's 266.9km race but withdrew within the first 30km.
"He admits he dealt with it inappropriately but still there's an explanation," criminal lawyer Michael Bowe said.
"The damage he suffered was enormous. He feels like he's let his whole country down and his whole team."
With the court matter over and his bail conditions no longer in effect, van der Poel was able to retrieve his passport and fly out of the country on Monday evening.
However, Mr Bowe will lodge a sentence appeal on Tuesday morning in the District Court, seeking to set aside the convictions.
Police had alleged the cyclist pushed two girls in the hallway of his Brighton-Le-Sands hotel, with one falling over and the other hitting a wall, suffering a minor graze to her elbow.
Van der Poel's CV includes four cyclocross world championships, stage wins in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia and several victories in the one-day spring classics.
He wore the yellow jersey for six stages in the 2021 Tour and represented the Netherlands in mountain biking in the Tokyo Olympics.
AAP