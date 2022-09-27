Mathieu van der Poel pleads guilty to assault on eve of world champs road race

Mathieu van der Poel, left, of the Netherlands pulled out of the elite men's road race at the world road cycling championships in Wollongong within the first 30km after being arrested.

Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will attempt to overturn a conviction for assaulting two girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men's world championship road race

The Tour de France stage winner was arrested hours before Sunday's race in Wollongong where the 27-year-old was one of the title favourites.

He had confronted two girls – grabbing one on the arm and pushing the other – after he says the girls repeatedly knocked on his hotel door on Saturday night and ran away.

After the two-time Tour of Flanders champion pleaded guilty on Monday, Sutherland magistrate Hugh Donnelly convicted him and ordered he pay fines of $1000 and $500 for the two common assaults.

READ MORE:

* Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel arrested before world champs race in Australia

* New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black delighted at winning women's U23 world road cycling title

* New Zealand cycling champion Olivia Ray banned for doping



The grandson of famed French cyclist Raymond Poulidor was to lead the Dutch team in Sunday's 266.9km race but withdrew within the first 30km.

"He admits he dealt with it inappropriately but still there's an explanation," criminal lawyer Michael Bowe said.

Nico Vereecken/Getty Images Mathieu Van der Poel's CV includes four cyclocross world championships, stage wins in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia and several victories in the one-day spring classics.

"The damage he suffered was enormous. He feels like he's let his whole country down and his whole team."

With the court matter over and his bail conditions no longer in effect, van der Poel was able to retrieve his passport and fly out of the country on Monday evening.

However, Mr Bowe will lodge a sentence appeal on Tuesday morning in the District Court, seeking to set aside the convictions.

1 NEWS Jumbo Visma has brought on 20-year-old Kim Cadzow from Wanaka after she gave away triathlon to focus purely on road cycling just two years ago.

Police had alleged the cyclist pushed two girls in the hallway of his Brighton-Le-Sands hotel, with one falling over and the other hitting a wall, suffering a minor graze to her elbow.

Van der Poel's CV includes four cyclocross world championships, stage wins in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia and several victories in the one-day spring classics.

He wore the yellow jersey for six stages in the 2021 Tour and represented the Netherlands in mountain biking in the Tokyo Olympics.