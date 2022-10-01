Zoi Sadowski-Synnott named Snow Sports NZ's Athlete of the Year

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, winner of the Snow Sports NZ's Overall Athlete of the Year award, with her coach Sean Thompson, who won the Coach of the Year gong.

Snowboard star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has taken out the top award at Snow Sports NZ’s annual awards night.

Sadowski-Synnott was crowned overall athlete of the year at a ceremony in Wānaka on Friday night, after a season in which she captured New Zealand's first ever gold at a Winter Olympics, winning the women’s slopestyle final.

The 21-year-old also secured a silver in the big air event in Beijing, while winning golds in the slopestyle and big air at the prestigious Winter X Games.

In total, Sadowski-Synnott claimed eight event podiums this year, including a Dew Tour win, third place at the Natural Selection finals in Alaska and a second-place finish at the Mammoth Mountain Slopestyle World Cup.

Sadowski-Synnott’s fellow gold medallist Nico Porteous won the Freeskier of the Year gong, after successfully defending his X Games title, winning the Mammoth Mountain World Cup and claiming the freeski halfpipe title in Beijing.

Auckland freeskier Ben Barclay took out the Breakthrough Season prize after his best campaign to date, finishing second at the Font Romeu Freeski Slopestyle World Cup – the first World Cup podium of his career.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff A long way from Beijing, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's family reflect on the snowboarder's history-making gold medal win at the Winter Olympics.

Jess Hotter was named Freeride Athlete of the Year having made history by becoming the first Kiwi to be crowned a world champion on the Freeride World Tour.

Downhill skier Alice Robinson picked up the Alpine Ski Racer of the Year award, after two podium finishes at the FIS European Cup Downhill in France, while Paralympian Corey Peters was named Adaptive Athlete of the Year after winning gold in the Men’s Sitting Downhill event at the Beijing Paralympics.

Peters followed up that victory with a silver medal in the Super-G discipline the next day.

AT A GLANCE

Snow Sports NZ Annual Awards:

Instructor of the Year: Katharina Mueller

Masters Ski Racing Champions: Bonny Teat and Geoff Hunt

Coach of the Year: Sean Thompson

Breakthrough Season: Ben Barclay

Freeride Athlete of the Year: Jess Hotter

Alpine Ski Racer of the Year: Alice Robinson

Snowboarder of the Year: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Freeskier of the Year: Nico Porteous

Adaptive Athlete of the Year: Corey Peters

Snow Sports NZ Overall Athlete of the Year: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott