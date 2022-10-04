Kiwi squash ace Paul Coll reclaims world No 1 ranking

New Zealand's Paul Coll is back on top of the world rankings, replacing Egyptian rival Ali Farag.

Paul Coll is sitting on top of the world again.

The Kiwi squash star has reclaimed the men’s world No 1 ranking for the first time since May in the newly-released PSA World Rankings.

Coll has replaced his great rival Ali Farag at the summit after the Egyptian’s points for the 2021 Oracle NetSuite Open expired, meaning the New Zealander now has more ranking points to his name.

The 30-year-old Coll’s elevation to the top spot comes as a surprise, given that Farag defeated him in the final of the Egyptian Open late last month, where the No 1 ranking was up for grabs.

Coll will retain his top ranking until at least October 17, when Farag can reclaim it if he betters the man from Greymouth’s results at the looming US Open, which gets under way on October 8 in Philadelphia.

Paul Coll celebrates winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.

The rest of the men’s top five features Egypt's Mostafa Asal, Peru's Diego Elias and England's Mohamed Elshorbagy.

In the women’s rankings, Egypt's Nouran Gohar remains at No 1 for a 27th successive week ahead of her compatriots Hania El Hammamy and Nouran Gohar.

American Amanda Sobhy is in fourth spot, with New Zealand's Joelle King in fifth.

The next best New Zealand woman is Kaitlyn Watts at 96 followed by Abbie Palmer at joint 158.

In the men’s rankings, Lwamba Chileshe is 91st, one off his career high, with younger brother Temwa ranked 128.

Both Watts and Chileshe have been awarded wildcards to the New Zealand Open in Tauranga next month, headed by both Coll and King.

AT A GLANCE

Men’s squash world rankings:

1. Paul Coll (New Zealand)

2. Ali Farag (Egypt)

3. Mostafa Asal (Egypt)

4. Diego Elias (Peru)

5. Mohamed Elshorbagy (England)

Women’s squad world rankings:

1. Nouran Gohar (Egypt)

2. Hania El Hammamy (Egypt)

3. Nour El Sherbini (Egypt)

4. Amanda Sobhy (United States)

5. Joelle King (New Zealand)