Get off the road: safety red tape is strangling sporting traditions

Jumbo Visma has brought on 20-year-old Kim Cadzow from Wanaka after she gave away triathlon to focus purely on road cycling just two years ago.

Your money, or your life: that’s the choice for road-based sports, as costly health and safety red tape pushes running races and cycling clubs off roads and, in some cases, into the gutter of closure.

It’s a situation which has upset both sports, who have to pay thousands to keep their amateur athletes safe from the perils of modern traffic, or get off the roads.

Road safety logic works like this: traffic endangers competing runners and cyclists, so race organisers must install expensive traffic management plans. No plan, no race.

On state highways, Waka Kotahi ticks off the plans; on other roads it falls to the relevant local body. Traffic management plans don’t come cheap, with some amateur clubs unable to afford them, or training up their own members to do the job.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Canterbury University runner Phil Costley finishes the first leg of T2A as cars lurk, tagging Rowan Hooper.

Races are vanishing as a result, but they’re not the only victims; community events such as trolley derbies must comply, and in this era of lycra and cycle lanes, road racing clubs are closing, international cycling tour organiser Jorge Sandoval​ says.

"Cycling clubs are disappearing because they have no road races, and they have no road races because they cannot afford the traffic management plans,” he says.

"In the past someone's mum or a volunteer was on the corner with a red flag. Now you are not allowed. The person on the corner has to be fully qualified ... in traffic management.

DAVE LINTOTT/Stuff New Zealand Cycle Classic promoter Jorge Sandoval.

“It costs a club about $5000 to get someone qualified, and that qualification only lasts for three years. Which club in New Zealand is going to spend $5000 training someone for three years?”

Last week there was athletics angst, when safety concerns dragged the national championship road running relays into Bottle Lake Forest Park in Christchurch, after Waka Kotahi rejected the Tākahe to Akaroa (T2A) relay traffic management plan due to “significant safety concerns on SH75”.

That upset runners from 197 teams, many of whom had booked accommodation in Akaroa. A forest relay on a circuit is nothing like a point-to-point road relay, with variable laps, distances and terrain.

Launched in 1935, the T2A is the longest-lived New Zealand road relay.

MONK FAMILY/Supplied The road to Akaroa winds across Banks Peninsula.

The hazardous mingling of tunnel-vision runners at full tilt chasing national titles, amid swirling support vehicles and weekend traffic, all on narrow, hilly, winding roads is a road safety nightmare.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” one athlete told Stuff, while traffic management specialists said it was a very difficult event to safely monitor. One deemed it impossible.

Risk was laid not at the flying feet of the runners, but with impatient and angry drivers, said Waka Kotahi, in turning down a proposal to reduce traffic speed to 30kmh for much of the day.

“There would have been limited driver compliance with the organiser’s proposals over the length of the route and [would have] resulted in substantial delays and frustration,” Waka Kotahi regional manager Peter Brown said.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Runners making their way from the start line at the Sign of the Tākahe.

In 2021, the last time the relay was held, there had been a near miss.

And therein lies the crux; athletes and cyclists see drivers as the problem, yet it is their sports (often amateur clubs with limited resources) who have to pay for traffic management plans to keep bikes, biceps and bumpers apart.

Running historian and author Roger Robinson​ portrayed the Tākahe to Akaroa move as the end of an era for the beloved road relay format, replicating overseas patterns.

"This is the final death sentence on a great sport, point-to-point road relays, where the special challenges of each course are essential,” Robinson said.

“Among the great ones, the Tākahe-Akaroa was the world's last survivor. The first was the London to Brighton Relay early in the 20th century, Edinburgh to Glasgow and Wellington to Masterton were also historic. All gone.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Running author Roger Robinson has been a witness to many of the great moments in running history.

“Cars have driven them off the supposedly public roads. The Akaroa was part of Canterbury's identity, like the marathons of New York, Boston, or London.

“We simply have to find off-road courses for such events, a challenge for road races or relays. All road relays in England have moved into enclosed parks, like Sutton Park in Birmingham.”

Point-to-point relays were a season highlight for clubs. They were rare teamwork in an individual sport, with Olympians and battling club stalwarts mixed in teams over a potpourri of laps, amid cheering camaraderie and intense rivalry.

With every lap different, there was a home for the uphill slogger, the downhill demon, the floating distance specialist, the fleet-footed short lap comet.

Over the years relays such as the Round the Ranges in Manawatū, the Wellington to Masterton, the Kaimai Relay from Waikato to Tauranga and the Motueka to Nelson, have become roadkill.

And it is as bad for cycling. Clubs such as Port Nicholson - once home to Commonwealth Games gold medallist Harry Kent and New Zealand representative riders such as Darien Rush​ and Wayne Morgan​ - have folded, as they could no longer afford to hold club races.

Supplied Vanessa Caldwell on the day she became a victim of a car vs cycle crash in Le Race

Road safety tension can be traced back to Le Race, a Canterbury cycling event first held in 1999. In 2001, rider Vanessa Caldwell died in the Port Hills when she collided head-on with a car.

Race organiser Astrid Andersen​ was charged with criminal nuisance, convicted and fined $10,000. The Court of Appeal overturned the conviction. Andersen's legal costs were NZ$60,000.

Le Race had a traffic management plan, which are now compulsory. Safety red tape has become ubiquitous, so too a cautious approach by organisers. Le Race – like T2A is on SH75 to Akaroa – yet has become an annual fixture.

Onerous compliance prompted cycling promoter Sandoval to shelve the Auckland to Wellington six-day tour, which weaved across much of the North Island for almost four decades, won by greats such as Jack Swart​ and Brian Fowler​.

joseph johnson/Stuff Riders line up for the start of Le Race, which finishes in Akaroa.

Instead, he developed the more compact New Zealand Cycle Classic into a UCI ranked international event, won by the likes of international high fliers Aaron Gate​, Robbie McEwen​, Hayden Roulston​ and George Bennett​.

"I had to give up because I had to deal with about 30 or 40 local district councils who seemed to have a guy - the traffic engineer - who had been there for 50 years,” he says.

“It's as if they can't understand why this guy, who doesn't even live here, comes to us wanting to use my roads for a bike race. It was extremely difficult to get through to them why we needed to do the cycle race.

“So I said to myself, ‘I'm knocking my head against the wall with these guys’. I stopped the race and I tried to increase the profile of the Tour of Wellington.

"Traffic management for our race is about 20% of the budget. It's the second-largest cost after accommodation. It's money we could use to do something else, it's a s..tload of money, not a few dollars, it's thousands."

While big events such as the tour, Round the Bays runs, marathons and triathlons such as the Taupo Ironman charge entry fees to cover traffic management costs. Smaller clubs can’t afford that.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Athletics New Zealand chief executive Peter Pfitzinger.

National sporting bodies are now looking at sharing courses and off-road options, says Athletics New Zealand chief executive Peter Pfitzinger.

Partnerships with closed circuit venues such as motorsport facilities, stadia, parks and reserves with a footpath/roading network are part of future-proofing.

“Our counterparts in UK do this with road relays,” he says.

“There will be value in international sporting organisations such as triathlon, cycling and athletics collaborating to navigate the new regulatory environment and potentially opportunities to stage events together - one weekend, one location, one traffic management plan.

“We can work together effectively to manage the risks.”

That does not mean Athletes NZ has given up on traditional events.

“We are trying to understand the traffic management landscape and the degree to which our sport can retain previous road courses by developing and implementing detailed traffic management plans,” Pfitzinger says.

“Internationally we see cities embrace these events - the Berlin Marathon (recently) attracted 45,000 people, with the route requiring significant resourcing. They make it happen because of the net benefit derived from economic, social, enhanced reputation and so on.”

Murals at the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park depict proud moments of the Ōwairaka Athletics Club.

So how did the runners enjoy the closed circuit New Zealand ‘road relay’ at Bottle Creek, that hastily replaced the T2A?

While there was appreciation of how swiftly it had been arranged, and of safety needs, it was not as rewarding as the traditional route, Ōwairaka club president Tim Morrison said.

“When you spoke to people that were there, it isn't what we wanted,” he said of the running fraternity.

“They want not just the history, but it's an amazing course to run, the different topography and the excitement that comes with it. Some of that is following your team in the van all the way to Akaroa – that's a massive part of it.

“What they did have on the flip side, was safety has to be paramount. You've got to make sure all the participants are safe, so Bottle Creek achieved all that, but it wasn't the event that people wanted. It wasn't a true road event, it was off-road, there was a lot of gravel and stuff.“

Auckland-based Ōwairaka has a storied place in running history, as it first won the T2A in 1969, and had as members legendary coaches Arthur Lydiard​ and Arch Jelley​, and Olympic gold medallists Peter Snell and Murray Halberg​.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The New Zealand schools road cycling championships from left; Maui Morrison (Cambridge High School), Austin Norwell (Auckland Grammar School) and Marshall Erwood (James Hargest College).

In 1977 Ōwairaka won the inaugural New Zealand road relay title, in winning a third Tākahe to Akaroa. Post the relay’s 2022 cancellation, Morrison holds the view that runner safety is paramount, no matter the treasured history.

One way to retain the race would be to charge clubs more to enter, Morrison suggested.

Ōwairaka would be happy to pay a safety levy, yet even that would have a negative, he feared.

“It's going to be a cost thing. If you said to some clubs, particularly the smaller clubs, your entry fee is $1500 per team, some smaller clubs are not going to go. If then you get only 70 teams, I don't think it's going to work.

“Safety has got to be paramount. Our preference would be Akaroa as long as it can meet all the criteria.

“We would love it for some of these historical events to continue, but times change, we've got to ensure they're run safely.”