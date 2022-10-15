Kiwi squash ace Joelle King's run at US Open ends in semifinals

New Zealand's Joelle King was beaten in straight games by Nour El Sherbini in the US Open semifinals.

World No 5 King had earned her place in the last four with an impressive quarterfinal win over home hope Sabrina Sobhy, but second seed El Sherbini – a six-time world champion – proved a step too far as the 26-year-old from Cairo ran out a convincing 11-8 11-8 11-5 winner inside 35 minutes.

Playing her 400th match on the PSA Tour, El Sherbini was quick to pounce on any mistake from King and moved the ball into the front corners with ease to drag the Kiwi up the court.

El Sherbini took the first two games by an 11-8 margin to put one foot in the final, before confirming her spot via a dominant 11-5 scoreline in the third game.

King was the only non-Egyptian to make the semifinals – the fourth time she has reached that stage of the US Open – but is yet to reach the title match.

World No 3 Nouran Gohar beat her compatriot Nour El Tayeb 11-6 11-5 9-11 11-5 in the other semifinal to set up a final showdown with El Sherbini.

Peru’s Diego Elias will meet Ali Farag in the men’s decider, after upsetting England’s Mohamed ElShorbagy in straight games.

ElShorbagy had sent New Zealand’s world No 1 Paul Coll packing in he previous round.

Despite the defeat, King’s strong showing in Pennsylvania could see her rise to No 4 in the latest PSA rankings on Monday night.

The 34-year-old will now return to New Zealand and switch her focus to the looming Nations Cup and NZ Open in Tauranga later this month.