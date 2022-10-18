'Lashing out is understandable': Gary Lawson wins sympathy from Bowls NZ judicial committee

Gary Lawson’s successful appeal has seen his 26-week suspension cut to just eight weeks.

Bowls New Zealand’s judicial committee has concluded it was understandable for Gary Lawson to lash out with text messages containing offensive or insulting behaviour.

As reported by Stuff last week, Lawson has had his 26-week suspension, handed down by the Bowls Canterbury judicial committee, slashed to eight weeks on appeal by Bowls NZ’s judicial committee.

On Tuesday, the three-person panel, consisting of Keith Berman (chair), Feona Sayles and Kay Goldsbury that oversaw Lawson’s appeal revealed their reasons for the decision.

It considered the Bowls Canterbury judicial committee had put insufficient weight towards Lawson’s “mitigating factors”, was too strongly influenced by its belief that Lawson could have been subject to a more serious offence, and that the multiple national champion was entitled to be sanctioned for an offence at a level not greater than was advocated by the complainant.

Those mitigating factors included missing out on Commonwealth Games selection, incurring legal costs of around $40,000, Lawson’s apology to both complainants and the ban taking place at the start of the summer bowls season.

“Although it does not excuse the text to the bowler, Mr Lawson's intense disappointment at the appeal decision and his lashing out is understandable,” Bowls NZ’s judicial committee said.

In a major development, the three-person panel deemed two suspensions of eight weeks – dropped from 20 on appeal – and six weeks, suitable to be served concurrently.

“In terms of this offending, the two exchanges are so closely linked in nature and time that we consider a concurrent penalty is appropriate,” Bowls NZ’s judicial committee said.

It also noted Bowls Canterbury handed down the 26-week ban under its constitution.

Lawson’s appeal was considered under the Bowls NZ Disciplinary Guidebook because it is deemed appropriate for suspensions to ensure consistency across Bowls NZ’s centres and clubs.

Back in June, Lawson was slapped with a 16-week suspension – that cost him a spot at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games – for an incident of homophobic abuse that occurred at a competition in Christchurch in May 2021, but was not reported until August. Two other complaints alleging threatening behaviour from Lawson had earlier been dismissed by Bowls Canterbury.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff On appeal, Bowls NZ’s judicial committee reduced Lawson’s ban because of its own guidelines and Lawson’s mitigating factors.

Lawson’s appeal to the Bowls NZ judicial panel was unsuccessful but he had always denied the incident took place, despite it being found proven by the Bowls Canterbury judicial committee and the matter failing to be overturned on appeal.

Disappointed at the failure of his appeal, Lawson fired off text messages to the complainant from the homophobic abuse case – referred to through the judicial process as “the bowler”, and Stuff journalist Zoë George whose July 2021 investigation uncovered allegations of homophobia, sexism, threatening behaviour and abusive language by Lawson spanning more than 25 years.

Lawson, who accepted the text messages were offensive or insulting, was then hit with two further charges of misconduct from Bowls Canterbury. He admitted guilt to both charges.

Still serving his original 16-week ban, Lawson was then handed a further 20 weeks for what was sent to “the bowler” – despite that person advocating for a suspension between four and six weeks – and six weeks for what was sent to George.

Lawson’s successful appeal reduced the ban to eight weeks for what was sent to “the bowler” and maintained the six weeks for George’s complaint.

Supplied Gary Lawson is awarded his third gold star for his 15th national title, at the bowls national fours championships in Mt Maunganui back in 2020.

In relation to “the bowler’s” complaint, the three-person panel considered the offending mid-range because there was no profane language, no direct threat and the text message was a broad declaration that could be interpreted in several ways.

However, the committee acknowledged Lawson did say “this is now war” and that “the bowler” interpreted it as a physical threat and that it has had a significant impact on him.

Lawson also called the bowler a liar and said he should think about what he had done.

If George’s complaint was a standalone matter, Bowls NZ’s judicial committee would have been unlikely to impose any suspension.

But because it was part of a pattern of behaviour from Lawson, the committee stuck with the original six-week suspension handed down by the Bowls Canterbury judicial committee.

However, given the concurrent sentence, it was effectively just a register of the complaint.

“Although this is a new matter, it is connected to the original matter, and it will be better for all parties if a line can be drawn under the past 18 months,” Bowls NZ’s judicial committee’s report said.

“We also make passing note of other sports where careless or even deliberate actions inflicting avoidable physical injury attract suspensions of weeks, not months.”