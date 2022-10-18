Jubilation as tradie Nedd Brockmann completes run from Perth to Bondi

They come in their thousands for the end of Nedd Brockmann's run.

T﻿housands of people swarmed Bondi Beach on Monday evening to witness Nedd Brockmann – a 23-year-old tradie who hails from Forbes in New South Wales and now lives in Sydney's east – complete a 47-day journey on foot from Perth.

Brockmann had set out from Perth’s Cottesloe Beach on September 1 with the aim of crossing Australia – nearly 4000 kilometres – and raising A$1 million (NZ$1.1m) for homelessness charity We Are Mobilise.

The larrikin with a flowing blond mullet hit his A$1m target on Friday and conquered his running challenge, which saw him cover more than 80km a day on average, to the cheers of thousands of adoring people.

As of Monday night, A$1.6 million had been raised.﻿

People began gathering on the promenade outside North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club in Sydney around 4pm (AEDT) on Monday.

Edwina Pickles/SMH Ultra-marathon runner Nedd Brockmann prepares to drink from his shoe after his Perth to Bondi run, 17/10/2022

By 5.30pm, as Brockmann trundled behind a vehicle through a parted crowd, such a huge number of people had piled in that many were standing on the tips of their toes and still struggling to spot him.

One man came up with the ingenious idea of climbing onto the roof of the bathroom block on the south side of the clubrooms, prompting others to join him as police happily turned a blind eye.

Brockmann, awash with euphoria, stopped about 30 metres before the finish line and let out a spine-tingling roar, hoisting his skin-and-bone arms above his head as a wild look in his eyes pierced the crowd.

Standing on a balcony at North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, he was handed a microphone and had some words for the crowd, thanking those who had followed his journey for their overwhelming support.﻿

He then grabbed a bottle of champagne and celebrated like a Formula 1 star, before kicking off a shoe, filling it up with booze and hurling it down his throat like Daniel Ricciardo.

Hunters & Collectors' Holy Grail began to blast and Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man followed.

The breathtaking reception was fitting for a man who had forced his body and mind through an inconceivable amount of pain to raise a mammoth amount of money for a cause close to his heart.

Through exhaustion, sleep deprivation, blisters, maggots in his toes, chafe, reflux, vomiting, delirium, anger, frustration, tears and a litany of injuries, Brockmann refused to quit.

Starting most days at 3.30am, he encountered relentless flies, the hideous stench of roadkill, potentially deadly road trains hurtling past him, vicious thunderstorms, wicked headwinds and enormous hills.

There were signs of the challenge breaking him down –﻿ late in the run he uploaded a video to Instagram bawling his eyes out – but it's not in his character to give up.

A support crew consisting of his parents, his girlfriend, a physiotherapist, a photographer and a videographer had travelled the coast-to-coast journey with him.

The rest of his admirers lapped up his daily Instagram updates and, if they could, flocked to Bondi to witness him take the final steps.

Those steps were the steps of an Australian legend.﻿

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.