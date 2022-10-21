Watch live: Anton Cooper, Brook Macdonald compete in Whaka 100 Eliminator

Cross-country ace Anton Cooper and downhill icon Brook Macdonald could go shoulder to shoulder in a unique mountain biking contest on Friday night.

The duo are two of the big names battling to become the first Cross Country Eliminator (XCE) national champion at the Whaka 100 Eliminator in Rotorua.

Racing in the heart of the city on a course adjacent to Eat Street, riders will battle four at a time around a tight and twisting 500-metre course featuring man-made bumps, berms, and rollers.

At the end of each heat, two of the four riders will be eliminated until there are only four riders left to contest the final – with the winner taking the title and coveted national champion jersey.

Cooper rides for the Trek Factory Racing team on the UCI World Cup circuit and has a formidable pedigree on a cross country bike – regularly podiuming at the highest level. Macdonald is famous for his all-out attack on the most technical downhill courses in the world and has forged a reputation as one of the most fearless downhill riders around.

Tim Farmer, Whaka 100 race director, believes that the fast and furious action of the eliminator format and the potential for unique match-ups will make this event a real crowd pleaser and a favourite of both the riders and the spectators in the years to come.

Rob Jones Anton Cooper will be a headline act at the Whaka 100 Eliminator in Rotorua.

“We haven’t seen an eliminator race take place in New Zealand for 10 years, and for the life of me I can’t understand why,” he said.

“We’ve got great riders, an awesome urban course with some unique structures, and some serious cash up for grabs. Hopefully the crowds will come out in force and make this a night to remember for everyone.”

Keeping Cooper and Macdonald honest will be 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ben Oliver and former track star and America’s Cup-winning ‘cyclor’ Simon van Velthooven.

The women’s field will be headlined by two-time Oceania mountain bike champion Samara Sheppard and three-time New Zealand champ Sammie Maxwell.

Qualification starts at 6.15pm and racing at 7pm.