Black Sticks beaten 4-3 by India in thrilling FIH Pro League opener

Sam Lane, right, netted twice for the Black Sticks in their 4-3 loss to India. (FILE PHOTO)

The Black Sticks squandered a two-goal lead as they were unable to pull off an upset result in the opening game of the 2022/23 FIH Pro League.

The New Zealand men’s hockey side, ranked ninth in the world, lost 4-3 to fifth-ranked India in Bhubansewar despite two set-piece goals from Sam Lane.

The hosts went ahead late in the first quarter through Mandeep Mor following a brilliant long pass but Simon Child, on his return to international hockey, was causing problems as New Zealand sought an equaliser.

It came midway through the second quarter when their first penalty corner saw Sam Lane’s flick goalwards stopped by an Indian defender’s foot, with the resulting penalty stroke converted by Lane into the bottom left corner of the goal.

After dominating the latter stages of the half, the Black Sticks went ahead five minutes into the third quarter when Child worked his way into the circle and found Jake Smith who scored.

A minute later, Lane scored from a penalty corner and a surprise result looked likely.

But India fought back with a penalty stroke converted by Harmenpreet Singh reducing the deficit and despite losing a player for 10 minutes for an infringement, India dictated terms in the final quarter and grabbed the win with two goals from Mandeep Singh.

There were still plenty of positive signs for New Zealand after the team had less than a week together in the build-up, as they registered 11 shots on goal to India’s nine and had nine penalty corners while India managed just one.

The Black Sticks next take on Spain on Sunday morning (NZ time).