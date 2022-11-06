England beat New Zealand on countback to win inaugural Nations Cup squash title

England beating New Zealand in a tournament decider on countback. Sound familiar?

Well they have done it again, this time in the inaugural Nations Cup squash tournament in Tauranga, where English duo Mohamed ElShorbagy and Sarah Jane-Perry pipped Kiwi pair Paul Coll and Joelle King to the title by the barest of margins.

The scores were locked at one match apiece after King beat Perry in straight games 7-4, 7-2, 7-5, 7-6, and world No 4 ElShorbagy edged his longtime rival Coll 7-5, 7-6, 7-1, 7-4 in 43 minutes.

That meant that a points countback was required to decide the winners, with England getting nod by a single point – 45-44 – to claim the trophy.

The result will no doubt give New Zealand sports fans flashbacks of that fateful day at Lord’s four years ago, when England famously pipped the Black Caps in the ODI Cricket World Cup final on boundary countback when the two teams couldn’t be separated after a Super Over.

NATIONS CUP England's Sarah-Jane Perry and Mohamed ElShorbagy celebrate beating New Zealand to the title.

The controversial rule was swiftly ditched by the ICC a few months later.

After getting her hands on the trophy, world No 8 Perry pointed out that every point was vital in this new format and England were therefore deserving winners.

“I think that during those games [with King] I was trying to push on and get myself back into the match, but I knew that every point counts in this new format and I think that really showed in the end,” Perry, who will be the second seed at the upcoming New Zealand Open, said afterwards.

But I’m proud of the fight I put up there and incredibly proud of Mo on his England tournament debut to show that kind of guts, determination and produce that incredible performance.”

Egyptian-born ElShorbagy switched allegiance to England earlier this year, where he has lived most of his life. The 31-year-old is settled in Bristol and holds British citizenship.

NATIONS CUP New Zealand's Joelle King beat England's Sarah-Jane Perry in straight games in Tauranga.

ElShorbagy and Coll have had a somewhat heated rivalry over the years, with the Alexandria-born player taking aim at the New Zealander’s coach after a fierce battle in the world squash championships semifinals in Cairo in May.

In the third and fourth playoff, a European team featuring Nele Gilis (Belgium) and Sebastien Bonmalias (France) beat Canada 2-0.

The New Zealand Open featuring numerous top 20 PSA players starts on Tuesday at the same Trustpower venue, running until Sunday’s finals.