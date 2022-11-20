Joelle King comes through stiff test to reach Singapore Open squash final

A week after winning the New Zealand Open, Joelle King finds herself in another final in Singapore.

New Zealand's world No 5 Joelle King has reached her second PSA World Tour squash final in as many weeks after coming through a tough five-game battle with Sabrina Sobhy to make the Singapore Open final.

King, who claimed the New Zealand Open title last Sunday in Tauranga, had yet to drop a game at the tournament but was pushed hard by the 18th-ranked Sobhy.

It was King who broke her opponent's streak first as she edged Sobhy 12-10 in the opening game, despite the American saving three game balls.

However, Sobhy's shot selection and speed around the court paid dividends in the second, as she was able to shrug off a spirited fightback from King to level matters.

The Kiwi then retook the lead by winning the third game 11-8, only for Sobhy to clinch the fourth 11-5 and take the match to a decider.

In the end, the experience of King proved too much for the unseeded American as the 34-year-old New Zealander progressed to the final after a hard-fought 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5 victory in 58 minutes.

“I'm relieved, definitely!” King said afterwards. “I was feeling a little bit flat throughout that match, it was coming in waves and she was playing so well.

“Her movement, her sharpness, I was just trying to find a way to keep myself in the match. I knew in the fifth it was anyone's game and whoever was going to play the start of it well was really important, which was what I tried to do.

“When you've been on tour for 16 years, you've got quite a lot of experience and that was probably the difference today. I tried to use that, start well, play each point as it came and I got a good start, so it was about protecting that.”

King will now face Egyptian Nour El Tayeb for the title late on Sunday night (NZT).