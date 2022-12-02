New Zealand dips out in tight MacRobertson Shield series

The New Zealand croquet team is focusing on the positives after dipping out by the narrowest of margins at the MacRobertson Shield in Melbourne.

The New Zealand team of Greg Bryant (captain), Jenny Clarke, Aaron Westerby, Paddy Chapman, Felix Webby and Edmund Fordyce suffered two agonising 11-10 losses, to Australia and England respectively, before finishing on a high by beating the United States 9-5 in the world team championship for association croquet.

After three five-day tests over a three-week period against the other three top teams in the world, New Zealand found themselves essentially two games short of winning the shield.

The test against the US was impacted by Covid with two of the New Zealand players testing positive and having to withdraw from the test. The scare clearly impacted the team with the US leading 2-0 after the first day but the Kiwis roared home to record their only win.

New Zealand finished third overall, but after playing 56 matches for a total of 133 games were just two games away from winning the MacRobertson Shield.

The balance of the team and experience gained would be invaluable when the next world championship rolls around four years, Croquet NZ chief executive Stefan Horrer said.

Supplied Edmund Fordyce and Paddy Chapman.

While Bryant, Clarke, Westerby and Chapman are seasoned campaigners and were part of the winning MacRob team in 2014 (Clarke is the No 1 ranked female player in the world and the only woman competing at this year’s tournament), there were two debutants in Webby and Fordyce, who had been introduced to croquet via gold croquet.