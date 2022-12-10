Going the distance: Daniel Jones hits his stride as he chases ultra-marathon success

How’s this for a little burst of energy? In a five-week span Wellington distance runner Daniel Jones won the Auckland and Queenstown marathons and then put the icing on the cake by cruising to a fifth victory in last Saturday’s Kepler Challenge 60km mountain race in scenic Fiordland.

If that makes you tired just thinking about it, hold that thought. Turns out Jones, a 32-year-old distance fiend, is just scratching the endurance running surface, He has his sights on a flagship 160km race in the United States that he hopes could open some serious doors for him, much as it has for Kiwi women’s trailblazer Ruth Croft.

When Stuff catches up with Jones following his remarkable hat-trick – he won the Auckland marathon on October 30 in 2hr 21min 52sec, cruised home in the Queenstown equivalent on November 20 in 2:26:30 and then finished nearly 30 minutes clear at the Kepler to sit within one win of equalling the record haul for race victories – he is in the midst of what, for him, is a recovery week.

On Monday he went free diving in Milford Sound to catch some crayfish for dinner, and now he’s in Christchurch where he’s preparing to take a guided run over Goat’s Pass as a shakedown for next year’s Coast to Coast multisport race. If you haven’t figured this out, this Jones boy doesn’t do couch potato.

What he does do is run. And run. And run. A standard training week as he prepares for a big race starts at 180km and can go as high as 220km if he’s in ultra-marathon mode. And when he’s not loping round roads, trails, mountain passes or bush, just for kicks he likes to hunt, fish and dive. Action Man has nothing on this guy.

It’s in his blood. Born and raised in Whakatane, his father Neil was the first North Islander to win the famous Coast to Coast multisport race (in 1996), and when Daniel was still in school (2009) they teamed to win the teams section of the iconic event. Even his grandparents were marathon runners, his late granddad knocking off a 2:24 42k race back in his day and his Nana completing the Rotorua event in 4:40 when she was 70.

Now it’s his time to shine, and to ratchet up the distances. He started out as a middle-distance and crosscountry runner good enough to earn a college scholarship in the US (at Eastern Kentucky University and Sam Houston State) and has morphed into multisport (pre-Covid he regularly competed in the stage-racing circuit in China), marathon and now ultra-marathon which is his next big ambition.

Alan Lee/Photosport Daniel Jones, with Daniel Balchin and Luke Cotter, on hos way to winning the Auckland Marathon.

First the recent hat-trick of victories. He went close in 2018 when he preceded victories in the Queenstown marathon and Kepler Challenge with a second place at the Auckland 42k event. This year he fancied his chances off a pretty decent preparation period.

Auckland proved the toughest of the trio as he headed home Daniel Balchin by just 33 seconds, and after that it was all comparatively downhill. He was 5 minutes clear round the lake in Queenstown and came home almost a half-hour ahead of nearest challenger Sam McCutcheon at Kepler.

“Auckland was the A goal, and when I got that win, I thought that was a bloody hard race, I was pushed all the way, it takes the pressure off a bit. I managed Queenstown pretty well and then Kepler was the icing on the cake because it means a lot to me.”

Jones said Kepler was tougher than the final margin indicated as he felt the earlier races in his legs. “But you start to get a rhythm, and as long as you stay on top of nutrition. I thought ‘I can get to the finish here’.”

Earlier this year Jones competed in three 100km races (two in the US and one in Poland) in three months in his first decent crack at the ultra circuit, and learnt a lot.

The first was the Canyons ultra, where he finished 10th. “I blew up, and crawled home the last 20k.” He then won the Lake Sonoma event in just under 9 hours and finally hit the wall in Poland, chasing a $15,000 first prize, where he led around the 65-70k mark but “fell to pieces” and finished 6th.

“I was absolutely ruined after that,” he reflects. “I came back to New Zealand and couldn’t even run 5:30 ks for a good couple of weeks, But I allowed the body to recover and these last few weeks have shown I had good strength in my legs.”

Supplied Distance runner Daniel Jones gets to take in some pretty amazing parts of the world doing what he does.

Jones had thought the marathon could be his “event” and after ticking off a 2:18:40 42k in Japan in 2019, he followed that with 2:16:15 at Gold Coast which was just outside the world champs qualifying mark at the time.

But then Covid came, he got stranded in Kenya (more on that soon) and his sights eventually shifted to the “ultra” events that really test an athlete’s endurance, body and mind.

“Even 100km, that’s an extra marathon on to Kepler,” he says of the mental challenge. “I found out all about it in those races overseas, with two where I just blew up around 70-80k. I’m not sure you can get the perfect race, but you can put all the pieces together and put yourself in position to achieve your goal. I’m still looking to put that really good race together.”

His next crack will be at the Tarawera ultra-marathon next February where he hopes to secure a “golden ticket” to the Western States event in California, the grandaddy of the great 100-mile races.

David Hallett/Stuff Back in 2009 a teenage Daniel Jones won the Coast to Coast teams event competing with his father.

“It’s the biggest ultra-marathon over there and I’d love to crack the world stage. If you do well there are massive opportunities with sponsorship. Ruth won this year. She’s an amazing ultra-athlete, and really showing the way for us here. It would also be a huge accomplishment doing well in that event.”

Jones, who coaches part-time and also works in the Sharesies online investment platform, has a busy summer planned. He’ll be carving up the outdoors putting those miles on his legs (luckily his partner Michelle Ashley also competes in the sport) and will hook up for training, and a learning experience, ahead of Tarawera with American Hayden Hawks, who was second at the Western States this year and is having a crack at the Kiwi event as well.

He’s hoping it all goes better than his 2020 trip to Kenya when he was looking to take his marathon running to a new level.

“I was supposed to go for 5-6 weeks to build up for the Hanover marathon. But that turned into four and a-half months when Covid happened. I probably underestimated how severe it would get, stayed on a bit long, and got stuck over there. When restrictions came in, we weren’t even able to run in groups, and it was a bit of a lonely experience. I was very thankful to eventually return home.”

And now that long and winding road of the distance runner heads in a new direction. One Jones is determined to take in his stride.