Third-place finish for Kiwi Adam Hall at FIS Para Alpine Slalom World Cup

Adam Hall in action at St Moritz, Switzerland, where he finished third at the FIS Para Alpine Slalom World Cup.

Kiwi alpine skier Adam Hall has earned his first World Cup podium placing in five years.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic double bronze medallist, who competes in the men’s standing category, finished third at the FIS Para Alpine Slalom World Cup in Switzerland on Saturday night (NZ time).

After a solid first run on the snowy slopes of St Moritz, the 35-year-old from Wanaka sat in second spot, +5.06 behind leader, and eventual winner, Arthur Bauchet, of France.

With less than one second separating Hall from his next closest four competitors, he knew he had to replicate his strong performance in his second run, and his experience and ability under pressure was evident, finishing three hundredths of a second ahead of the fourth-place time.

“I am really happy with my results and performance here the last couple of days,” said Hall, who finished sixth on the opening day of competition.

“I haven’t stood on a World Cup podium in five years, the last time was right before the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics, I am really pleased.

“The conditions here in St Moritz have been very diverse and challenging, from both a technical and tactical perspective. There has been a lot of snowfall and low visibility, but the snow surface underneath has been spectacular.”

After picking up new skis on his arrival in Europe, Hall and his team have been fine-tuning them for the conditions, and he will go into Sunday night’s (NZT) final day of racing full of confidence.

This weekend’s races are the first FIS Para Alpine Slalom World Cups to be held since FIS took over as the international governing body for para alpine ski racing earlier this year.