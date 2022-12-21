Athletics New Zealand blindsided by sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia's decision to play American football

Kiwi sprinter Edward Osei-Nketia is set to commit to college football in the USA.

Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia’s decision to pursue a career in American football has blindsided Athletics New Zealand (ANZ).

The 21-year-old, who smashed his father’s long-standing New Zealand 100m record this year (10.08sec), has joined the University of Hawaii football team, albeit without apparently speaking to the governing body first.

In a statement, ANZ said it and Osei-Nketia’s New Zealand-based coaching team had only just received word of his decision to play college football.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to speak to Eddie about his future and whether it is possible for him to continue competing as an elite sprinter. We are reaching out to Eddie to gain clarity about his future ambitions on the track,” the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Sprinter Edward Osei-Nketia joins sevens identification camp

* Kiwi hopes of sprint 'double double' dashed as Eddie Osei-Nketia pulls out

* Delight as Eddie Osei-Nketia chooses the black of New Zealand over green and gold

* Sprint sensation Edward Osei-Nketia expected to put athletics before rugby



However, judging by Osei-Nketia’s comments to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser – he told the publication he’d accomplished his goals on the track – Osei-Nketia is done with ANZ.

His surprise decision to play college football was confirmed in an Instagram post by Osei-Nketia on Wednesday morning (NZT).

“Man! I feel so blessed for this opportunity. Never thought I would ever have a chance to go to play college football, as it has been a lifelong dream to play football,” he posted on Instagram with a photo of him signing a contract.

The football team’s official Twitter account had earlier welcomed the 1.87m tall and 97kg player on board, introducing him as a wide receiver. He’s expected to also be considered at running back.

"Ever since high school, I always found inspiration to play football one day,” Osei-Nketia told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, adding he practised catching passes and running routes during his free time.

"I wanted to play football with some of the top athletes in America."

Osei-Nketia met then NFL international scout Keiki Misipeka last December, before Misipeka joined the University of Hawaii as an assistant coach.

After consulting with his family, and concluding he’d accomplished his goals on the track, the Scots college old boy made the decision to jump at the opportunity to chase another dream.

"This is the best option," he said. “[Misipeka] made my dreams come true. Without him, it would not be possible. I give thanks to Keiki."

The fastest man in the South Pacific broke father Gus Nketia’s 28-year national 100m record at the world championships in Oregon in July, but was not selected to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He’s been outspoken against the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s (NZOC) selection criteria in the past, including when he missed out on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, saying “it sucks and it’s unfair”.

After missing out on the Olympics, he flirted with a move to rugby, saying he was waiting for a call from Crusaders coach Scott Robertson last year.

The Crusaders poured cold water on the prospect of signing him to a deal, although New Zealand Rugby expressed interest in the sprint star in 2019.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Edward Osei-Nketia of Team New Zealand in action at the world championships in Oregon in July.

Gary Henley-Smith, Osei-Nketia’s sprint coach, demanded the NZOC change selection criteria after the men’s 100m final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, won by Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala in 10.02sec.

Henley-Smith believes Osei-Nketia would have medalled on a day South African Akani Simbine snared silver in 10.13sec.

However, Athletics NZ high performance director Scott Newman didn’t buy it.

"You just simply can't say that's a personal-best time, so he would have finished there. The athlete has to be there on the day, and competing and running those times on that specific day at that event,” Newman said.

Osei-Nketia has been contacted for comment.