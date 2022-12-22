Often slated selection criteria not behind Eddie Osei-Nketia's shock move

Eddie Osei-Nketia breaks dad Gus's national 100m record in his heat at the world championships in Oregon.

Eddie Osei-Nketia is no fan of the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s selection criteria, but says it’s not behind his shock decision to walk away from the track for American football.

That’s despite the sprinter’s non-selection for last year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games leaving him “pretty miserable and very depressed” at the time of the events, as he told Stuff from Canberra.

“Actually, it didn't play much part at all. Honestly, it is what it is with the whole selection criteria.”

Having blindsided Athletics New Zealand (ANZ) on Wednesday, after news broke of his decision to accept a football scholarship at the University of Hawaii, the 21-year-old has now spoken to representatives of the governing body.

READ MORE:

* Athletics New Zealand blindsided by sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia's decision to play American football

* When speed runs in the family: Edward Osei-Nketia on track to break dad's record

* Kiwi middle distance great Nick Willis ruled out of world athletics championships

* Delight as Eddie Osei-Nketia chooses the black of New Zealand over green and gold



ANZ found out of the New Zealand 100m record holder’s plan to ditch the track when everyone else did, leaving administrators and his New Zealand-based coaches searching for answers.

“It wasn’t too deep or anything,” Osei-Nketia said of the conversation with ANZ.

“I’m still going to do the season before I leave, that’s all at the moment. But we will still continue to keep in contact.”

Based in Canberra, the fastest man in the South Pacific will compete at the ACT and NSW track and field championships in Australia’s capital next month.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Eddie Osei-Nketia will compete on the track this summer, before moving to the US.

Osei-Nketia was noncommittal when asked if he’d line up at the New Zealand track and field championships in Wellington in March, but said he hoped to make it across the ditch for “some races” before summer’s end.

Whether he takes to the track beyond that depends on how his move to football goes. All going well, as he says, he’ll have a successful college career and make it to the NFL.

If not, the book is not closed on a return to the track and a tilt at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It’s bad to keep things closed-minded. I always keep things opened minded. For now, we will just see how I go with the American football and how far I can go.”

Osei-Nketia’s move to the sport has been a year in the making.

After the disappointment of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics last year, the Scots College old boy was set to leave athletics behind for rugby.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Eddie Osei-Nketia in action during the world track and field championships in Oregon in July.

Plans were in place to relocate to Christchurch in a bid to make the Crusaders, only for the Covid-19 pandemic to scupper his plans.

After talking to father Gus, who held the national 100m record for 28 years before Osei-Nketia’s blistering 10.08sec dash in Oregon last July, he decided to stick with athletics.

However, having met then NFL international scout Keiki Misipeka last December, shortly before he joined the University of Hawaii as an assistant coach, a seed was planted.

With a major goal of his ticked off – his father’s long-standing national 100m record – Osei-Nketia got itchy feet.

“It got to November and I started thinking about American football. I was like, ‘Hold up, I can’t miss this opportunity’. This is a once in a life-time opportunity.”

A regular NFL watcher and fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2018, Osei-Nketia was introduced to college football fans via a University of Hawaii social media post on Wednesday.

He’s since been inundated with messages of congratulations, and has started speaking to his teammates.

“Americans are pumped. They’re saying ‘Yeah. Let’s go!’. There’s been a lot of messages.”

Standing 1.87m tall and weighing 97kg, Osei-Nketia was introduced as a wide receiver, although he said running back was also a possibility.

Osei-Nketia will relocate to Hawaii after summer, with pre-season training set to start in June.