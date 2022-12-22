Franco Harris, whose 'Immaculate Reception' made NFL history, dies at 72

Franco Harris, the former Pittsburgh Steeler famous for the 'Immaculate Reception' has died aged 72.

Franco Harris, a Pittsburgh Steelers running back whose shoestring grab of a deflected pass in 1972 became one of the most storied moments in National Football League (NFL) history, a 42-yard run for a last-second playoff victory over the stunned Oakland Raiders in what became known as the "Immaculate Reception," died at his home in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. He was 72.

The death was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Harris was inducted in 1990. His body was found by his family on December 21, but it was not immediately clear when he died. No cause was given.

At 6-foot-2 (189cm), 230 pounds (104kg), Harris was not known for speed, but he compensated with quick moves and an ability to slip tacklers. He was a cornerstone of a Steelers team that won four Super Bowls.

Franco Harris pictured next to his own statute at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2019.

But much of his career was defined by his remarkable play on December 23, 1972, which grew to almost mythical proportions in NFL lore – studied, debated and picked over with forensic scrutiny – and turned Harris into a lifelong hero in Pittsburgh while spawning a cottage industry of memorabilia. Celebrations had been planned for December 24 in Pittsburgh to mark the 50th anniversary of the catch and to retire Harris's No. 32.

To some fans, Harris' improbable catch marked the beginning of what would become an NFL dynasty in the 1970s, giving Pittsburgh a needed point of pride as the Steelers went on to win four Super Bowls amid the decline of the Rust Belt. Others still question whether the referees made the wrong call.

"It's still hard to say what really happened," Harris once said of the controversial play.

The Steelers were down 7-6 and facing fourth-and-10. There were 22 seconds left, and the goal line was 60 yards away.

Franco Harris (32) eludes a tackle by Oakland Raiders' Jimmy Warren on his way to score the touchdown that will be forever known as the "Immaculate Reception".

Quarterback Terry Bradshaw took the snap. He ducked under an Oakland pass rusher.

"Bradshaw, trying to get away," said NBC play-by-play announcer Curt Gowdy.

Bradshaw heaved a pass to running back John "Frenchy" Fuqua, who was closely covered near at the Oakland 35-yard line by Jack Tatum. They collided just as the ball reached them.

"And his pass is ... broken up by Tatum," Gowdy said.

"Picked off!" he then cried. Five seconds were left on the game clock.

Harris, who was running toward the play, reached down and snatched the ball inches from the turf near the 42-yard line. He barely broke stride. Some of the Oakland players were clapping, thinking it was incomplete. They were caught flat-footed as Harris raced toward the left sideline, just ahead of Oakland's Jimmy Warren as he tried to push him out of bounds.

A young fan pays his respects at the statue of Franco Harris.

"Franco Harris has it, and he's over," Gowdy gasped. "What?"

Fans jumped onto the field. The ball was scooped up by a fan, Jim Baker, who would later turn down many offers to buy it. The Raiders players stood frozen in disbelief.

One ref had signaled it was a touchdown. It took a few minutes to confer with others. The question was whether the ball touched only Fuqua or whether it hit the ground before Harris pulled it in. If the ball had not been touched by the defensive player, Tatum, the play should have been whistled dead under rules prohibiting a pass to be tipped from one offensive player to another.

The ruling on the field stood, as the Steelers beat the Raiders, 13-7. The following week, however, the Steelers lost the AFC championship game to the Miami Dolphins, 21-17. Harris rushed for 76 yards in that game.

Even with the football world still buzzing about the catch, no name for the play immediately stuck. Some sportswriters called it a "miracle reception" or simply "the catch." By 1974, the "Immaculate Reception" took hold, a bit to the dislike of team owner Art Rooney, who thought it was too irreverent.

"Once it was dubbed the “Immaculate Reception” it kind of took on a life of its own," said former Steelers public relations director Joe Gordon in a 2012 documentary "The Immaculate Reception" as part of "A Football Life" series.

It also became a point of fixation for those wondering whether the refs blew the call. Tatum, who died in 2010, always said he never touched the ball. Fuqua remained cagey. When asked whether the ball hit him, he had a stock reply: "Maybe, maybe not."

A former CIA director and Pittsburgh native, Michael Hayden, even devoted some personal time to examining footage and photos. He had no problems with the touchdown call.

Franco Harris on the run for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Seattle Seahawks back in 1978.

"The Raiders can see it as a crime, and the Steelers can see it as the hand of God," said Neil Zender, who produced the 2012 documentary.

Harris' career-defining moment haunted Oakland Raiders coach John Madden for decades. "That play bothered me then, it bothers me now," he said in 1986, "and it will bother me until the day I die."

Franco Harris was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 7, 1950, and grew up in Mount Holly. His Italian mother met his father, a Black US Army sergeant, when he was stationed in Italy during World War II.

Harris was a star at baseball and basketball but did not concentrate on football until his sophomore year in high school after his older brother, Mario, received a scholarship to play at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).

When his own scholarship offers poured in, Harris chose Pennsylvania State University in part, he said, because the school did not have athletes' dormitories. That appealed to his sense of personal independence. His work ethic was prized by coach Joe Paterno, but Harris' habit of running late – what one sportswriter called "Franco Time" – frustrated the coach.

Harris was dropped from the starting lineup of the 1972 Cotton Bowl after he showed up late for practice. When he finally got in the game, he rushed for 104 yards as Penn State crushed Texas, 30-6.

Shawn Pastor places a Terrible Towel at the Immaculate Reception memorial outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh selected him with the 13th pick of the 1972 NFL draft. Harris helped power the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles and was named most valuable player in Super Bowl IX in 1975 as Pittsburgh defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6. In that game, Harris ran for 158 yards – more than the entire Minnesota offense – and scored a touchdown.

In 1984, after 12 seasons in Pittsburgh, Harris signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks but appeared in only nine games before retiring. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in a season eight times and ended his career with gained 12,120 rushing yards and 2,287 receiving. His 14,622 net yards ranked third in NFL history at the time of his retirement.

After retiring from football, Harris became involved in food-related business ventures, including acquiring Baltimore-based Parks Sausage Co, one of the oldest Black-owned companies in the country. He sold his interest in the company in 1998.

He later was involved in community and philanthropic activities in the Pittsburgh area. In 2008, he became chairman of Pittsburgh Promise, which provides scholarships for graduates from the city's public schools. He lost the position after publicly defending Paterno amid a child sex-abuse scandal involving former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Survivors include his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and a son, but a complete list of survivors could not be confirmed.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, two lifelike statues stand side by side. One is of George Washington. The other portrays Harris, reaching down to make the "Immaculate Reception."

"To people who aren't from here, they are like, 'What?'" Bill Crawford, a host on Pittsburgh's WDVE radio, said in the "Immaculate Reception" documentary. "The father of our country and a guy who caught a football off somebody's helmet."