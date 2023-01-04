'Best leg of darts ever' hailed as Michael Smith takes world championship

'Best leg of darts ever' as Michael Smith fires them in en route to world championship darts title.

An amazing leg of darts has been hailed as the most remarkable in the history of the sport as Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen battled out the world championship final.

Smith, a 32-year-old from St Helen’s in England, won that leg and went on to beat three-times world champion van Gerwen to be crowned the world’s best for the first time. Smith had lost to the Dutchman in the 2019 final and was runner-up again last year, losing to Peter Wright.

The incredible leg that had the fans at Alexandra Palace in London roaring came was capped by Smith landing a rare nine-dart finish.

Zac Goodwin/PA via AP Michael Smith celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after winning the world darts final against Michael van Gerwen, background.

Van Gerwen was one set up and looked on course for the second, throwing eight perfect darts to leave him just to get a double away from a nine-dart finish himself. The feat had only been achieved once in the history of world championship finals.

“They are both on nines, this is insane,’’ one of the commentators roared.

Van Gerwen had started the leg with a maximum 180 and a 177, with Smith answering with two 180s.

Van Gerwen continued with accurate throws, but narrowly missed his shot at a double 12. Smith stepped up and played his finish perfectly, ending with a double 12, as the fans and commentators erupted.

Zac Goodwin/PA via AP Michael van Gerwen was in superb form during the world championships, but had to bow to Smith in the final.

“That is the most amazing darts you will ever see in your life,’’ came the yell from the commentary box. “The best leg of darts ever.’’

The only player previously to land a nine-dart finish in a world championship final was Adrian Lewis in 2011.

Smith went on to win the final, 7-4, becoming world No 1 in the process and bagging the 500,000 pounds (NZ$960,000) first prize.

Van Gerwen was in brilliant form at these championships, averaging over 100 in every round up to the final, but Smith denied him a fourth title.

"I have finally done it, all that heartache I have been through and finally I have been able to lift the trophy and put the star on the shirt that I know I have worked hard for," said Smith.

"It wasn't just for the World Championship tonight, it was for the world number one so it is special."