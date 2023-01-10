Cycling star Mark Cavendish 'threatened with Rambo knife' at home

Mark Cavendish, pictured with wife Peta at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, was involved in an incident that Peta described as “everyone’s worst nightmare’’.

Elite British cyclist Mark Cavendish was dragged by his feet by a masked intruder and had a "Rambo-style" knife held to his throat, his wife has told a trial.

Prosecutors have said men in balaclavas broke into the Cavendish family home in Essex in England on 27 November 2021.

Two suspects have denied two counts of robbery at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Cavendish's wife Peta, giving evidence at the trial, has described the incident as "everyone's worst nightmare".

READ MORE:

* World champion cyclist Mark Cavendish reeling from knifepoint home invasion burglary

* Defence lawyer: No evidence linking Withers to incident

* Man arrested after attempted third robbery of Upper Hutt pharmacy



Jurors have heard how the suspects made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at $769,000 and $577,000 each, along with suitcases and phones.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south east London, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, both deny two counts of robbery.

Peta Cavendish said she was naked in bed when she was woken by a noise downstairs.

"As I got a few steps down the stairs I could hear men speaking, but it was still dark," she said.

Ms Cavendish said she then saw "men's figures in balaclavas" who ran "towards the bottom of the stairs".

She described how the suspects followed her into the bedroom, where they "dragged" her husband "from his feet and started punching him".

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images Mark Cavendish was recovering from injuries suffered from a cycling crash when intruders broke into the family home.

"One of the men then had him in a headlock," she said. "One of them held a large black knife to his throat and they said 'where's the watches?' and 'do you want me to stab you?'."

She agreed with prosecutor Edward Renvoize that it appeared to be a Rambo-style knife.

"They were very specific about a watch," Ms Cavendish said.

"I tried to explain that actually we were broken into a couple of years previously, everything has been taken."

She said her husband was "out of hospital for four days maybe" at the time following a cycling crash which left him with three broken ribs and a tear to his left lung.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Mark Cavendish is the joint record holder for winning stages in the Tour de France.

Ms Cavendish said they eventually took the $769,000 watch "Mark raced in", that had a blue strap, which was on a windowsill. She said they took her $577,000 Richard Mille watch from her bedside table.

Mark Cavendish, also giving evidence, described how he had also been naked at the time and one man "held me" while another "pulled out a knife and just held it in my face".

He is the joint record holder for winning stages in the Tour de France.

Jurors have been told that Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.

The prosecution said fourth and fifth suspects, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, remained at large.

The trial is expected to conclude by the end of this week.