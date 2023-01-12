Silver surfer Benny Hutchings still competing in the waves aged 76

At 76, Benny Hutchings has no intention of slowing down, and is now calling for an over-70s age division at the Aotearoa National Surfing Championships.

At 76 years old, Benny Hutchings has no intention of wrapping up his surfing career any time soon.

The Gisborne local was the oldest athlete to take part in this year’s National Surfing Championships in Auckland and is believed to be New Zealand’s oldest competitive surfer.

Since getting his first surfboard aged 12, Hutchings hasn’t looked back.

“Surfing is unlike any other sport. It’s just such a moveable environment – no two waves are the same. It’s impossible not to love it,” he said.

Hutchings is now calling for an over-70s age division in Aotearoa’s National Surfing Championships, which is being held this week at Piha.

“I compete in the over-60s category, but I’m slowing down a bit these days.

“I really want to encourage the longevity of surfing and surf lifesaving, and think an over-70s category would encourage a lot of guys and girls to get out there and keep doing it.”

Doug Hislop/Supplied Pictured in November 1985, Hutchings has now been surfing for more than six decades.

Hutchings’ surfing career has taken him from Bali to Canada, and highlights include being crowned Aotearoa’s national surfing champion in 1975 and winning the national Iron Man competition in 1971.

But for Hutchings, one of his proudest achievements is attending eight Olympic games as a coach for both the New Zealand and Australian kayaking teams.

His coachees include the likes of Ian Ferguson, New Zealand’s second most successful Olympian ever and the only Kiwi Olympian to win two gold medals in one day.

“I still get a lump in my throat when I think back to the 1984 Olympics in LA. It was incredible,” Hutchings said.

Supplied Hutchings, pictured in action last year at Makorori Beach, was the oldest surfer to compete in the 2023 National Surfing Championships.

But for Hutchings, water sports are more about the sense of community than they are the awards.

“Sure it’s competitive, but it’s more about being involved.

“Before and after surfing, it’s just so great sitting on the beach and having a laugh with everyone – especially at my age.”

So, after more than six decades, will Hutchings ever stop surfing?

“Never ever. I’ll go for as long as I can.

“I’ve had a couple of new body parts, which have given me a new lease of life, so I’d better keep using them.”

For Surfing New Zealand chief executive Ben Kennings, Hutchings is an inspiration to other surfers.

“It’s just so cool to see people like Benny out there showing that surfing is a sport that you can carry on with well into your senior years.

“Benny, you’re an icon to our community and an inspiration to many surfers well your junior,” Kennings said.