New Zealand Cycle Classic: James Oram wins rain-soaked opening stage in Wairarapa

Riders splashed their way through a wet first stage of the classic in Wairarapa.

Black Spoke stamped their mark on stage one of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Wairarapa on Wednesday, with James Oram winning stage one in extreme weather conditions.

As the Wairarapa region experienced heavy rain overnight and during the morning thanks to the tail of Cyclone Hale, Oram used his knowledge and experience on this circuit, which concluded with a short sharp hill climb, to play a tactical race right to the very end.

“I went early before anyone could see the finish line with the hope to catch them by surprise and hoping they would hesitate, and they did. (Ryan) Cavanagh was so close to me at the finish line there ... I thought he was going to get me,” said Oram, who won the shortened stage in 2hr 47min.

Dave Lintott/Lintott Photography James Oram wins stage one of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Wairarapa. January 11, 2023. Photo: Dave Lintott

Black Spoke was elevated to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Pro Teams ranks late last year, making them the first New Zealand pro team to take part in the event.

Wednesday’s 158.1km stage, which started in Masterton, was shortened by approximately 30km due to the weather.

Race director Jorge Sandoval said: “About 60km into the race before we finished the first lap, I could see the weather conditions were deteriorating. The rain was become heavier and there was debris on the road causing punctures for many of the riders.”

While there were early attacks from Black Spoke, CCache x PAR KUP and Couplands Booth Group and solo attacks from St George Continental’s Jack Aitken, they never stuck.

With about 25km to go, New Zealand National Team’s James Harvey made a solo breakaway but eventually was caught by a group of riders including Oram, Cavanagh (KINAN), Ben Oliver (MITO Q) and teammate Alex White.

Dave Lintott/Lintott Photography Conditions were a struggle for riders in stage one in Wairarapa.

The five riders put their heads down and maintained a 30-second lead heading back into town, before Oram got himself to the front of the group to take the stage win. It was the third time that a Black Spoke rider had won this stage of the NZ Cycle Classic.

When asked about the decision to shorten the stage, Oram said: “We were kind of hoping there would be another lap so we could try and split the race on the back section of the course, but it was definitely a smart call – there was a lot of rain out the back there, even visibility was poor, so it was a great call by the organisers.”

The 2019 champion and race regular Aaron Gate – the quadruple Commonwealth Games gold medallist – was a notable absentee from this year's classic, currently in Europe preparing for the team’s first World Tour start at Cadel Evans’ Great Ocean Road Race near Melbourne later this month.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Corbin Strong was also a late withdrawal after being confirmed to lead the New Zealand National Team. He was called in to race the Tour Down Under in Adelaide with his UCI World Team Israel-Premier Tech, with Harvey replacing Strong in the NZ National Team.

Defending champion Mark Stewart was also missing, preparing for the European season starting with February’s Tour of Antalya in Turkey.

The five-day race continues on Thursday with stage two which will see riders head south from Masterton Martinborough, finishing the stage with an eight-lap circuit around the village.