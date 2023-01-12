New Zealand Cycle Classic: Kiaan Watts wins stage two, James Oram retains yellow jersey

Kiaan Watts (far right) narrowly wins stage two in the wine village of Martinborough.

New Zealand National Team’s Kiaan Watts won stage two of the UCI 2.2 New Zealand Cycle Classic in the wine village of Martinborough in Wairarapa, following an exciting bunch sprint.

Watts took the 127km stage in 3hr 38min, while CCACHE Par Kup’s Matthew Rice was second and Black Spoke’s Luke Mudgway third. Mudgway’s teammate James Oram finished 25th across the line, but it was enough to retain the leader’s yellow jersey.

“It was pretty hectic in the last kilometre but I was glad to make it through on the side,” said Watts at the finish line in the Martinborough Square.

“You really want to be in the top 10 wheels into that last corner, which is about 700m to go, and I just made it inside there and was about seventh wheel … and just ended up inside. I was coming in at some pace but those CCACHE Par KUP guys did a good lead out and I was a bit worried their lead out man was going to swing left and ride to my way, but I just managed to sneak past them.”

Stage two of the five-day tour began in Masterton before heading south through the rural region of Gladstone, known for its rolling hills.

Brisbane-based Sean Moran (Tandem Co Pro Cycling) made it known he was after the King of the Mountain jersey and took an early lead riding into the strong head wind. Soon, he was joined by Edwin Britt (CCACHE) and Ari Scott (Couplands Booths Group), and the trio gained a two-minute gap on the peloton, with Moran’s reward being the KOM jersey in his first UCI race during his first visit to New Zealand.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF Riders splashed their way through a wet first stage of the classic in Wairarapa.

After Britt and Scott were absorbed back into the peloton, Moran rode solo again until he was caught by Camden Feint (Oxford Edge) and Jack Aitken (St George Continental) on the outskirts of Martinborough.

The trio then remained together as they began the first of eight laps which took them through the picturesque town square lined with spectators and around the periphery of the village’s vineyards and olive groves. At one point their lead extended to 3min.

But the peloton wasn’t about to give up and gradually clawed the trio back in. With two laps to go everyone was back together and a bunch sprint was certain. What wasn’t certain, however, was who would be in the best position to lead it.

Dave Lintott/Lintott Photography Riders hurtle through Martinborough during stage two.

However, it was Watts, whose far left positioning earned him the stage win.

Oram, the stage one winner, said the gaps between the leading trio and peloton at the start of the eight-lap circuit were constantly changing and the wind made conditions challenging.

But he was stoked to retain the yellow jersey and is now planning for a tactical race on Friday during the hilly 155km ‘Queen’ stage.

“Normally, a solid breakaway can stay together until the finish (up Admiral Hill) which will play into our hands, and it will be really nice if we can be in that group,” said Oram.