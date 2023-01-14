Three chairs for Ballinger Belt winner John Snowden

Ballinger Belt winner John Snowden is carried in the ceremonial chair after winning the event for the third time.

Shooter Mike Collings has been denied an historic third consecutive Ballinger Belt win by his former Commonwealth Games champion teammate.

After becoming the first person to claim victory in New Zealand’s oldest sporting trophy in consecutive years last year, the defending Ballinger Belt champion had to settle for a top-three finish at the Seddon Rifle Range in Trentham, near Wellington, on Saturday.

This year’s Ballinger Belt was won by Ashburton Rifle Club member John Snowden, who saw off the challenge of 13 other finalists, including his former New Zealand representative teammate, to claim his third Belt after previously winning the event in 2013 and 2018.

Snowden and Collings teamed up to win a gold medal in the full bore rifle pairs at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.

Snowden took out the competition with a best average score of 562.54 out of 600.

This year’s event saw a return of international shooters for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with shooters travelling from as far afield as the United States and United Kingdom.

By winning the Ballinger Belt, Snowden got to celebrate in the time-honoured tradition of being carried from the shooting range in a ceremonial chair by his opponents.