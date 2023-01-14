Luke Mudgway praises team-mates for Stage Four victory in NZ Cycle Classic

Luke Mudgway praised his team-mates for their selfless riding to get him into the perfect position to take stage four of the UCI 2.2 New Zealand Cycle Classic in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

Bolton Equities Black Spoke’s Mudgway won the stage held around the scenic Miramar Peninsular in three hours 05 mins 12secs, while New Zealand National team’s Lewis Bower and Kiaan Watts finished second and third respectively.

Roojai Online Insurance’s Lucas Carstensen and Ccache Par Kup’s Matthew Rice finished out the top five. Black Spoke’s James Oram finished eighth across the line and in doing so, did enough to retain yellow jersey.

At the finish line in Miramar, Mudgway was quick to thank his team.

“We had Logan ride the front all day, which kept all the riders in check, and which meant I could sit on. We had a couple of riders get sick, so we were down to four and he did basically three riders’ jobs today,” he said.

“Then coming into the finish, James and Josh did a textbook lead out … I hardly had to sprint really, I just came around last corner and went as hard as I could and put my hands up.”

Mudgway said he had been focused on stage four, after doing extra work to help team-mate Josh Burnett take stage three in Wairarapa on Friday. He said it was exhilarating to race in front of the large, vocal crowd that lined the hills, tight corners and seaside roads.

“I love coming back to New Zealand and racing here. My family and friends come to watch which is special and I only get to race in NZ a couple of times a year and then I am off to Europe for the rest of it. And them to see the crowd on the hill was amazing. It felt like the National Championship it was heaps of fun today. I really loved the circuit and I hope we can come back here again next year.”

Oram also paid tribute to his team-mates including Logan Currie, and said it was great that he and Burnett could pay Mudgway back in some way.

The fifth and final stage of the 2023 NZ Cycle Classic will be raced in Lambton Quay in central Wellington on Sunday.

Stage Four winner: Luke Mudgway (Bolton Equities Black Spoke)

GC Leader: James Oram (Bolton Equities Black Spoke)

Sprint Jersey: Kiaan Watts (NZ National Team)

King of the Mountain Jersey: Matthew Wilson (Rush Velo-Ridley)

Most Aggressive Jersey: Dan Garner (Pista Corsa Development).

U23 Jersey: Camden Feint (Oxford Edge)