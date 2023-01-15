New Zealand SailGP team claim win in Singapore but rue practice penalty

Peter Burling and the New Zealand SailGP team made a fine start to the competition in Singapore.

New Zealand resumed their SailGP campaign in fine style on Saturday but were left ruing a penalty in practice two days prior which may yet have a big impact on their chances of victory in Singapore.

With the competition resuming after a two-month break, Peter Burling guided the Kiwis to a win in the opening race, before a fifth-place finish in race two left them in sixth place of nine boats.

They would be sitting in second if not for a collision with Jimmy Spithill’s United States in practice on Thursday which saw them go into the event with four points docked.

Two-time defending champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia used two good starts in fickle light wind to finish second in both races on Saturday to sit atop the leaderboard on 18 points going into Sunday’s three fleet races. The top three boats after those advance to the podium race.

Great Britain and Canada sit tied second on 14 points, with the United States and Denmark both on 13, one point ahead of New Zealand.

Due to a lack of wind, there was nearly an hour-long delay to racing, and the scrapping of a third fleet race on the opening day, but when things did get underway, Burling was on point with his start, and the Kiwis duly went on to take a 39-second victory on a shortened four-leg course.

The second race was a contrast, however. When Burling was pushed wide in the starting box he was hit with a penalty for being too close to another boat, and that saw them fall to the back of the fleet.

Despite the light conditions, which rarely saw the 50-foot catamarans pop up on their foils, New Zealand still managed to fly up to fifth spot and keep themselves in with a shot going into Sunday.