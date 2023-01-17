Slick Dutch dish Black Sticks brutal reality check at men's hockey World Cup

Thierry Brinkman, centre, was named man-of-the-match after the Netherlands eased past the Black Sticks in their World Cup match in India. File photo.

At Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela: Netherlands 4 (Thierry Brinkman 2’, 12’, Koen Bijen 19’, Tjep Hoedemakers 54’) Black Sticks 0

The Black Sticks have been given a stark reality check in their second pool match at the men’s World Cup in India.

Highly fancied Netherlands trounced the Kiwis 4-0 in Rourkela on Tuesday morning (NZT), with Dutch skipper Thierry Brinkman accounting for half his team’s goals.

Having opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Chile, the setback leaves New Zealand second in pool C on three points, equal with Malaysia, their opponent on Thursday.

The winner of each pool advances to the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed teams face crossover matches to advance to the pointy end of the World Cup, which the Kiwis haven’t won since its inception in 1971.

READ MORE:

* Dickins' sporting portfolio spreads further than just one match

* Why do only some New Zealand sports teams perform the haka? Will we see it more?

* Sam Hiha brace gives Black Sticks opening win over Chile at men's hockey World Cup

* Black Sticks men's duo set to face Netherlands clubmates at FIH Hockey World Cup



Having finished second to Belgium at the last World Cup (2018), the Netherlands were simply too slick for the Black Sticks.

They certainly didn’t need assistance, although they got it in the form of a poor back pass from Kane Russell inside five minutes, which Tjep Hoedemakers picked off, before slipping a ball to Brinkman to blast home.

Brinkman completed his brace before the half via a smart deflection at the top of the circle, while Koen Bijen tapped home into an open goal when New Zealand substituted their keeper for an outfielder.

The Black Sticks were more composed in defence in the second half, making it a fairly even battle. But the Netherlands would not be denied a fourth, as Hoedemakers, who was at his industrious best, got on the end of a Brinkman cross.

“Happy to get four field goals today. We probably could have scored more, to be honest, but happy overall with two wins in two,” Brinkman said.