NFL players take a knee as Tampa Bay's Russell Gage suffers neck injury

Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night (Tuesday NZT) when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher.

The incident happened late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage had movement in his fingers. He was taken to a hospital with a concussion and was being evaluated for a neck injury.

“Definitely hope he’s doing well. He was moving so that’s a good sign,” teammate Lavonte David said.

Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

On January 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Teammates were in tears while he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and watched the Bills beat the Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game from home.

JULIO AGUILAR/Getty Images Tom Brady (12) watches and players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys take a knee as Russell Gage is attended by medical personnel after suffering a neck injury in their NFL playoff match.

The Cowboys won the match 31-14 to eliminate the Buccaneers from the playoffs.

Dak Prescott outplayed Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another in what may turn out to be Brady’s last game in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Dallas beat Brady for the first time in the seven-time Super Bowl champion's career and won in the postseason on the road for the first time in 30 years to earn a trip to San Francisco to face the 49ers in the NFC divisional round next Sunday.

Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay in 2020 and led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title two years ago, will be a free agent this winter. He retired briefly last February before changing his mind and returning for a 23rd season at age 45.