Potts Classic proves a happy hunting ground for Manawatū athletes

Angus Lyver, centre, had a busy meeting at the Potts Classic in Hastings. (File photo)

There were some great performances from Manawatū athletes competing against the cream of New Zealand’s talent at last Saturday’s Allan and Sylvia Potts Classic meeting in Hastings.

Angus Lyver found himself lining up in the first heat of the 100m, which was won by Tiaan Whelpton in a national residents’ record time of 10.18s, with Lyver finishing second in 10.83s.

This qualified him for the final, however as this clashed with the final rounds of the long jump, he elected not to contest the final, which Whelpton won in the same time as his heat.

We had four athletes contest the women’s 100m, with Chayille Collette finishing second in her heat in 12.31s and Addira Collette was fourth in her heat in 12.32s, joining her sister in the final.

Georgia Whiteman ran 13.27s for sixth place in her heat and Vanessa Hodge 14.49s for eighth in her heat.

In the final Chayille was sixth in 12.26s, with Addira seventh in 12.38s.

In the 200m races Chayille claimed victory in 24.78s, with Addira second in 25.22s, Whiteman fifth in 27.15s and Juliet McKinlay sixth in 28.53s.

Emma Osborne competed in the A grade 400m and finished seventh in 57.75s.

In the B race Whiteman was fifth in 61.92s, with Hodge seventh in 64.88s.

Forbes Kennedy was sixth in the men’s 200m, running 23.50s,

In the men’s 400m, Aden Porritt was second in the B race, recording 51.18s.

The feature races of the meeting are the memorial 800m and it was good to see the club was represented in both the men’s and women’s races, which were hotly contested.

Noah Macdermid was 11th in the men’s race, recording 1m 55.79s and Ellen Scheif 10th in the women’s race in 2m 12.77s.

Emma Ferguson won the B grade 800m in 2m 12.64s.

In the national championship under-20 New Zealand 3000m race, Courtney Fitzgibbon finished seventh, clocking in at 10m 17.32s.

The long jumpers were a little disappointed with their performances.

Lyver finished fourth with a best of 6.83m, Jordan Peters fifth with a best of 6.69m and Kennedy sixth with a best of 6.35m.

Two of our younger athletes found out what it is like to compete with the top women’s long jumpers, who can leap 6m.

It was a great experience for Tayler Trow, who was seventh with a best 4.68m and Juliet McKinlay eighth with 4.59m.

♦ The focus moves to Whanganui on Saturday, the next meeting in the classic series with the Cooks Classic.

Cooks Garden has a worldwide reputation for its mile events and now the home of the national mile championships, which has been incorporated in the programme.

It is always interesting to see how many of the field can get under that magic four-minute barrier.

It is great to see the number of Manawatū athletes who have entered events at this meeting.

In the women’s 100m, Chayille and Addira Collete head the field, with Juliet McKinlay also entered.

The twins will also be favoured to fight out the 200m event, with Ellen Schaef and Georgia Whiteman also in the field.

Angus Lyver, Forbes Kennedy and Sam Ridsdale are entered in the men’s 200m.

There is a good representation in the 400m, with Aden Porritt, Brayden Grant, Hayden Robinson and Greg Austin entered in the men’s race, while Schaef and Whiteman are in the women’s.

Whiteman is also down for the 400m hurdles.

Austin, Justin Cunningham and Daniel Cooper are listed as starters in the men’s 800m, while Angela Jukes will be one to watch in the women’s race.

Emma Ferguson and Courtney Fitzgibbon are entered in the women’s under-20 mile championship, with Noah Macdermid our entrant in the men’s event.

In the field events, Cooks Gardens has proven a good venue for high jumpers and much focus will be on how high Hamish Kerr can clear in the men’s event.

Sam Ridsdale will once again enjoy the chance to compete against one of the world’s best.

Amber and Courtney Trow compete in the women’s high jump.

In the long jump, Forbes Kennedy and Jorden Peters are entered, following on from their competition at both Potts and Jumps to Music in the past week.

Ellie Hurley-Langston competes in both the women’s long jump and triple jump. She is joined in the long jump by Tayler Trow and by Juliet McKinlay in the triple jump.