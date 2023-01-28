Kiwi sprint sensation Tiaan Whelpton sets his sights on the 10-second barrier

Kiwi sprint ace Tiaan Whelpton has been, shall we say, broadening his mind with some pretty high-level reading on, among other things, stoicism. It looks set to serve him well as he eyes the mythical 10-second barrier that has suddenly come into sharp focus.

The 22-year-old South Africa-born, Christchurch-domiciled 100 metres specialist has been handed a brutal task to qualify directly for the world athletics championships in Hungary later this year and, more importantly, the Paris Olympics that follow in 2024.

Whelpton, who recently showcased his qualities by twice equalling the New Zealand resident record he already co-owned at the Potts Classic in Hastings, could be forgiven for being daunted by the automatic standard of 10.0sec flat that has been unveiled for both pinnacle events.

It should be taken into account that the mark is designed to qualify only half the field for these global events, with the remainder coming via the world rankings points system. For all that, athletes love certainty, and Whelpton would dearly love to secure a guaranteed spot at either or both of those pinnacle events.

For now, it remains the mythical light at the end of the tunnel. But one the part-time model, and now full-time athlete, is adamant is within his reach.

Whelpton’s PB is the 10.18s he ran in both the heat and final at Potts on January 21, which matched the time he put up there a year earlier when he equalled Joseph Millar’s 2017 mark. But he has run a windy 10.09sec (also at the 2022 Potts) and clocked 10.14s in less than promising circumstances at Timaru’s Lovelock Classic in early January that was just above the permissible wind assistance. On the surface he is some way off the brutal automatic standard (Eddie Osei-Nketia’s national record is the 10.08s set at last year’s world championships in Portland), but when Stuff catches up with the tall (1.96-metre), affable sprinting star at the AUT Millennium facility in Auckland, Whelpton was decidedly chipper.

SKY SPORT Tiaan Whelpton equalled the New Zealand residents record in the 100m final at the Potts Classic in May 2022.

In fact, the young athlete, who’s only taken the 100 metres seriously since moving to New Zealand at the end of his school years, and only now is dedicating himself full-time to his craft (he recently ticked off a BSc in geo-science), is adamant the 10-second barrier is within reach as he continues to make rapid improvements.

“I wouldn't be training this hard and putting this much time, effort and money into the sport if I thought it was something I couldn't do,” he says. “Chasing big goals like this, in your head it has to be something you're capable of. It’s a big mental thing.

“Also there’s the biomechanics: I’m 6’5, I’ve got long legs, I’ve got natural talent in terms of raw power, so there’s no reason why, with hard work and effort, I shouldn’t be able to run under 10 seconds. I feel like I’m tracking towards it. On average every season so far I’ve come down about a-tenth of a second, so if I can keep doing that for a couple more years I should be there.”

Alisha Lovrich Tiaan Whelpton: ‘I’m in the best form of my life, My ultimate goal is to go under 10 seconds, and to go to Paris.’.

Since Whelpton wrapped up his degree (majoring in geology with a minor in geography), he’s taken to reading. And found it decidedly helpful. “I’ve been getting into things like stoicism, and self-help books. It’s all in your own mind and you have to believe you can do it.

People ask how do you stay motivated. You’re never going to be motivated every day – sometimes training is hard, sometimes you’d rather stay in bed. It’s about being consistent, showing discipline and putting in the effort.”

We wondered if anything had stuck with him from his reading?

“My new favourite book is Meditations from Marcus Aurelius. He talks a lot about stoicism, being tough in hard times and taking control of your own mind. A lot resonated, but one quote that really stuck with me goes something like: it’s disgraceful that the mind should control the face, shape and mould it as it pleases, yet not shape and mould itself.”

Whelpton certainly has serious ambition. But, funnily enough, Osei-Nketia’s national record isn't.one of his big drivers.

“My goals stretch a bit further than that,” he shrugs. “My ultimate goal is to go under 10 seconds, and to go to Paris. The record is something I feel given some luck, good circumstances, is within my capability. But it's not something I'm chasing.”

Alisha Lovrich Kiwi sprinter Tiaan Whelpton equalled his New Zealand resident record of 10.18sec at the Potts Classic in Hastings.

The athlete, who spearheads Andrew Maclennan’s crack Christchurch squad, was undeterred by a tough 2022 campaign undermined by a hamstring injury at the national championships that put the kibosh on any hopes of pinnacle events.

Every cloud, and all that. Whelpton relished the extra time o prepare for this season and believes it has him well placed to kick on from what was, on balance, a highly promising Potts performance.

“I’m in the best form of my life,” he says. “I ran a pretty quick time in December having not sharpened up at all, and then at Lovelock that 10.14 was out of smaller blocks, and I drove down on the day. That’s when we realised we’re in pretty good nick. The goal was to slip into the 10.1s more consistently, and so far I’ve run three.”

Potts, and the pair of 10.18s, confirmed that. Conditions were much tougher this year, yet his time was identical, which he equated to a one-tenth improvement. “In my head it was a conditional PB, so very happy,” he smiles.

Even better looms. Just after we spoke, he had his entry confirmed for the Melbourne Continental Tour gold-level meet on February 23 where he will take his place in a world-class field with serious ranking points on the line. American Fred Kerley, a two-time worl;d champion with a PB of 9.76s, has entered. Osei-Nketia is expected to be there too. .

There’s also the Brisbane Track Classic in March and on the home front his big focus will be the ITM in Christchurch, nationals in Wellington and Auckland’s Sir Graeme Douglas meet that follows. That’s a lot of chances to run fast.

Jared Yeoward ‘I’m 6’5, I’ve got long legs, I’ve got natural talent, so there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be able to run under 10 seconds.’

Whelpton says his motivation has never been better as his coach looks to instil a more “relaxed” race model into his charge. “The quicker I get, the more I get this thing in my head where I can run even quicker. I’ve still got a lot of speed to gain … I just need to put in the hard work. I love this sport and intend to take as far as I can.”

Whelpton is in such an optimistic frame, he’s not even letting the 10.0 standard get into his head. “I’m not complaining about tough standards,” he adds, “Being the pinnacle event, it should be hard. There is nothing wrong with hard standards, but it would help if we could get more help to get to those standards.”

Whelpton actually has more of a beef with a “poorly designed” world rankings system that heavily favours athletes in the north. “This season is the first time we’re getting access to a gold meet (worth maximum points), whereas in Europe and America they have them on a regular basis. If you want to get points as a New Zealand athlete you have to pay a lot of money to go overseas and chase them.”

In keeping with his stoic outlook, Whelpton also supports Osei-Nketia’s decision to head down the American football route with his upcoming scholarship in Hawaii, even if it removes a good friend and fierce rival from his orbit for a period after this summer..

“If I was in his shoes that’s the decision I would have made as well,” he says. “It’s the smart decision. Athletics in this country doesn't pay the bills … he’s getting to play American football which has always been one of his dreams, and he gets an education too. I also see no reason he can’t run track as well, as it’s a different season. I think it will be good for his mental health. He's been down since [missing out on] the Commonwealth Games, and this will be a refreshing change.”

That’s Whelpton. Stoic. Positive. And still chasing greatness.