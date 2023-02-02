Kiwi sprint sensation Tiaan Whelpton not shutting the door on move to rugby

Rugby has already come calling for New Zealand’s hottest 100 metres prospect, and Tiaan Whelpton admits to being intrigued by the chance of giving the sport a shake at some stage while he’s in his prime.

But the 22-year-old South Africa-born, Christchurch-domiciled sprint sensation has told Stuff that as much as he is piqued by the prospect of taking his size – he stands 1.96 metres – and speed – his 100 PB is 10.18 seconds, but he has blasted out a wind-assisted 10.09sec – to a code he is more than familiar with, his focus remains firmly on track and field where he has his sights on becoming the first Kiwi to break the 10-second barrier.

Whelpton confirmed during an interview with Stuff that he has already been sounded out by New Zealand Rugby around the possibility of moving into the sevens programme where his speed would be most tellingly showcased, and which is regarded as an ideal stepping-stone for the 15-man game.

“People have talked about rugby,” Whelpton said.

“I used to be more of a rugby player growing up. I played at a pretty high level in both England and South Africa, and went to one of the biggest rugby schools in the world in Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch.

“There’s certainly a lot of rugby there. My dad was a rugby player himself, and I’ve spoken to some guys at New Zealand sevens. But my heart lies in athletics and I’m going to take that as far as I can.

“Who knows? Maybe once I’m done with athletics, once I’ve broken the 10-second barrier, maybe I could be the first sub-10 rugby player.”

SKY SPORT Tiaan Whelpton equalled the New Zealand residents record in the 100m final at the Potts Classic in May 2022.

It’s not a far-fetched idea. Whelpton’s main Kiwi 100m rival, the Canberra-based Eddie Osei-Nketia, has often floated the prospect of giving rugby a lash, and had even been linked with a move into the renowned Crusaders programme.

However, Osei-Nketia, who broke his father’s national 100m record at last year’s world championships in Oregon, recently confirmed he is taking up a scholarship in American football at the University of Hawaii as he looks to fulfil an ambition to play in the NFL.

Whelpton fully supports his close friend’s call – “it’s the smart decision” – even if it robs him of his chief rival at a time when both are knocking loudly on the door of the 10-second barrier.

“He’s happy,” he reflected. “It will be good for his mental health. He’s been really down since the Commonwealth Games blew over. This will be a refreshing change for him.

“It’s definitely a shame not to have him around just because he’s such a fantastic athlete, but last season he only ran one race here anyway. The goal is to get to a place where I can run the same race on my own or with people pushing me.”

But Whelpton did have a view on Osei-Nketia’s controversial omission from last year’s Commonwealth Games team – the folly of which was highlighted when he ran that 10.08sec in Portland to break his father’s 25-year-old record.

Alisha Lovrich Tiaan Whelpton has some serious ambitions on the track to pursue before he even thinks about his other sport.

The young athlete, who is facing having to run 10.00sec or better to get an automatic spot in this year’s world champs or next year’s Olympics, says tough standards are part and parcel of running in the sport’s pinnacle event.

“There wasn’t really much Athletics NZ could do,” he said. “I’m sure they would have loved to send Eddie but unfortunately it’s all down to the NZOC and the Olympic committee doesn’t specialise in athletics, so don’t know the intricacies.

“For them you’re a graph or a number, and they don’t look at potential, or consider how special it would be to have a sprinter in the black singlet in the 100m. It’s cool for the younger generation to see as well, and I’m all about inspiring younger athletes.”

But Whelpton believes he can still make the pinnacle events, such as Budapest this year and Paris next, by running faster than any Kiwi ever has. To that end he has a busy season in prospect as he looks to edge closer to that 10-second mark, with a couple of key visits to Australia interspersed with his main domestic events at the ITM in Christchurch, the nationals in Wellington and the SGD meet in Auckland.