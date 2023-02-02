Rebekah Greene, Julian Oakley eye national 3000m titles at Capital Classic

Julian Oakley has been running fast and shapes as the athlete to beat in the 3000m at the Capital Classic.

Coach Craig Kirkwood is on track for a national championship double with in-form middle-distance charges Rebekah Greene and Julian Oakley in Friday’s Caoital Classic athletics meet in Wellington.

The pair are running well and have their sights on bigger ambitions in 2023, with Kirkwood confident both are capable of lapping up the challenges for the 3000m national titles that will be at stake during the Classic meet to be staged in expected blustery conditions at Newtown Park.

Dunedin 29-year-old Greene brings some blistering form into the Classic after recently slashing 6 seconds off her PB for the mile while setting a New Zealand resident record of 4min 32.92sec to claim the national title at the Cooks Classic in Whanganui last Saturday. Her 3000m best of 9:17.22 was set in Ireland last July, and might be under threat if that breeze drops.

Greene is expected to be pushed hard by defending champion Laura Nagel who won last year’s title in Hastings in 9:28.87 as part of a national gold medal haul that also included 1500m, the mile and 5000m. Her PB of 9:01.35 was set in Boston back in 2014.

Kirkwood, who guides Greene and Oakley in a middle-distance stable out of Tauranga that also includes star 1500m runner Sam Tanner and champion triathlete Hayden Wilde, is confident of another strong showing from Greene as she tunes up for the world crosscountry championships in Australia on February 18 where she will run in the mixed relay with Tanner, Annika Grogan and Eric Speakman.

“The focus for her this year is on the 1500,” he told Stuff. “We’ve set out with a goal of qualifying her for the world championships in Budapest this year. Racing and planning have been angled around that. It’s not an easy task but she’s showing good form and signs she could get there.”

The 1500 auto standard for Budapest is a brutal 4:03.50, but Kirkwood said the more realistic route was via world ranking points which would likely make up over half the field.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Rebekah Greene is hoping for a sharp 3000m at the Caoital Classic as she prepares for the world crosscountry champs.

Friday’s 3000m slots in as a nice endurance test for the Dunedin athlete, as well as a decent shakedown for the crosscountry where she will run a 2km leg in the mixed relay.

“This is good timing to have a good hitout over something a little longer than 1500 and a little more endurance based. It can only be positive,” added Kirkwood.

There is some quality elsewhere in the field, including top distance runner Hannah Miller, but Kirkwood expects Greene and Nagel to kick clear when it matters.

“I just don’t know whether those other contenders will have the leg speed over the last 600 that Rebekah and Laura have. They might be there but when the pace really hots up, they might not be.”

Kirkwood took Oakley, the son of Kiwi squash legend Dame Susan Devoy, on board last December and is rapt with the progress they have made after deciding to give the 5000m a crack in 2023. Like Greene, the hope is that the 29-year-old can run his way into contention for Budapest, though he too has his work cut out battling sky-high auto standards and challenging selection criteria.

Oakley won the national 10,000m title in Wellington last November and nudged out training partner Tanner to claim the 5000m at December’s Night of 5s in Auckland in a race record and PB of 13:29.74. Oakley (with a PB of 7:44.34 from 2017) will be defending the 3000m title he won in Hastings last year in 8:00.96, and is expected to be pushed hardest by Oli Chignell and Speakman.

“He’s going really well,” added Kirkwood. “I started with him at the beginning of December. He was a little undecided where he wanted to go with his running, and after the Night of 5s when he beat Sam over the last lap, I told him, ‘maybe we should look at trying to qualify you for the 5k as a bit of a hail mary’. That’s his focus at the moment.”

Kirkwood is hoping to get dispensation for both Greene and Oakley to extend their qualifying period for world champs selection beyond the April cutoff for the initial squad to allow them to chase big events, and ranking points, in the US.

He said the now Mount Maunganui-based Oakley was thriving in training alongside Tanner and when Wilde returns to New Zealand in March to join the group that level is expected to go up even further.

There is plenty of quality on show at the Capital Classic, spearheaded by Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh in the men’s shot put, where he will go up against Aussie champion Aiden Harvey, and an expected sizzling women’s 200m showdown between Georgia Hulls and Rosie Elliott. Lauren Bruce (hammer), Tori Peeters (javelin), Lisa Adams (shot out) and Imogen Skelton and Keeley O’Hagan (high jump) will also look to showcase their class, while there will be plenty of interest in the form of young sprinter Tommy Te Puni who has been running well in ‘23.

Tanner, meanwhile, is gearing up for something special on the US indoor circuit. He flew out for Boston on Wednesday and will have a hitout there before moving to New York for a spot in the Wannamaker Mile at the Millrose Games on February 11.

“I’m picking he’ll get really close to 3:50, or even go under,” said Kirkwood. “Who knows, he might even take Sir John Walker’s New Zealand [mile] record (3:49.08). We’ll see.”

Tanners has already qualified for the 1500m at the world championships.

What: Capital Classic athletics meet

Where: Newtown Park, Wellington

When: First event 4pm