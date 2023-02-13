Samoan Super Bowl star Jordan Mailata shows kids across Pacific anything's possible

To listen to the interview with Kiwi former NFL player Mark Nua, click on the player below.

Samoan league player-turned-NFL star Jordan Mailata has overcome the odds to play in Monday’s Super Bowl, but his rise to the sport’s pinnacle shows kids across the Pacific what’s possible, a Kiwi gridiron pioneer says.

Mark Nua, 170kg and 198cm, and the 166kg, 203cm Mailata share a position, offensive tackle, where they are tasked with defending the quarterback from menacing pass rushers.

Nua tells Stuff’s sports podcast The Podium he struggled with the running of the rugby codes.

"Being a lump of lad, rugby and rugby league was just too much running, to carry 150kg or whatever around the field.”

READ MORE:

* South Auckland to the NFL: The long, winding road to US football scholarships

* Jordan Mailata: The Samoan-Australian choirboy with a $US64m deal and Super Bowl billing

* How Mailata rejected Souths' $5450 offer, only to score $3.7m NFL deal



"On the (offensive) line, you can be...165kg and you're pushing people around, you don't have to run further than 20 yards."

Though it's not just sheer size that's needed, with tackles also possessing a nimbleness and agility that belies their gargantuan frames.

Stuff Mark Nua set a junior shotput record in 1982.

After being handed a University of Hawaii scholarship based on a newspaper report of his sporting exploits in Auckland, Nua reached the NFL with the Detroit Lions and San Diego Chargers.

He says the odds of reaching the NFL are even more minuscule for players from Oceania, but Mailata's remarkable achievements as a left tackle are inspiring.

"If they're athletic, 6 foot 6 (198cm) and above, there's that opportunity."

Stuff Mark Nua was given a scholarship to the University of Hawaii.

Nua is passionate about Pasifika talent taking a chance on American football, saying it harks backs to the reasons that previous generations had emigrated from the Pacific Islands to New Zealand and Australia.

"It's tough, but it's a great test to see how far you can go. At worst, you're going to get a life experience that will set you up for the rest of your days."

Nua has watched on admiringly as Mailata had developed into a "mobile hostile individual" on the field, and achieved generational wealth off it after signing a contract worth a guaranteed US$40 million (NZ$63 million) last year.

As for Nua’s pick for the Super Bowl, listen to the interview in the player above or click here.

Follow The Podium on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from, to get instant access to new episodes.