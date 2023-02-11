Daniel Jones sets record time in Tarawera Ultramarathon 102km race victory

Daniel Jones has claimed an outstanding victory at the Tarawera Ultramarathon, winning the 102km title and securing his long-term goal of qualifying for the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run.

Jones executed an almost flawless race to finish in a time of 7:27:55, the quickest anyone has ever raced over the distance at the event.

In winning the TUM102 – on his debut – the 32-year-old bagged a golden ticket to the oldest and one of the most prestigious ultramarathons in the world, in California.

“I’m just over the moon, it’s been a bit of a work in progress, I’d say a long time coming,” he said.

“I’ve had some good success last year but in terms of 100 kilometres, this just blows my mind to finally getting this accomplishment, it’s unbelievable getting that golden ticket.”

The Wellington-based, Whakatane-raised athlete beat his training partner, and pre-race favourite, Hayden Hawks (United States) by more than 14 minutes.

Jones was running in a chase pack for the first 40 kilometres until he reached the Redwoods, and from there began to wind up the pace alongside Hawks. By the 62-kilometre mark Jones decided to grab the race by the horns and put together a huge surge that took him away from the American to an unassailable lead.

“To be honest I’ve just been focused on making this my number one goal and really it just paid off having it as my primary focus, because I just went into this race knowing the competition was going to be superb and it just showed out there, we were running as a big pack for the first quarter or a third and then Hayden and I were working together and then battling it out, it was just hard work.

“The course was running so nice considering all of that rain we had, and it was pretty dry, just a couple of muddy bits, nothing much. Rotorua turned it on, what a day for it.”

Graeme Murray/Supplied Daniel Jones has enjoyed a fine run of success in recent races.

As is tradition at the Tarawera Ultramarathon, Jones, being the TUM102 winner, was received at the finish line by a haka and to the cheers of the hundreds of spectators who had flocked down to cheer him home – and the emotion it evoked in the Kiwi was clear to see.

“That being my number one goal, the haka at the finish line, the atmosphere of this event, it drives your emotions up, got the adrenaline up with the haka at the start line as well which was so cool having that, an international race, having the competitors coming here from all over the world. It’s such a unique experience having that. Who else has that kind of thing at the start of a race and the end of a race? It’s just so humbling, it’s awesome.”

The win continues an incredible run of victories for Jones, having triumphed at two Auckland Marathons, the Queenstown Marathon, two Kepler Challenges, and the Lake Sonoma Ultramarathon.

He will now turn his full attention to Western States in June, a hard-earned goal that has been a year in the making.

“That is going to be the sole focus, there may be a couple of build-up races but that being the number one goal, I’ll try and get over to the US and get a bit of altitude training and heat acclimation, and just really allow my body to recover from this and enjoy it.

“Ticking off that big goal, it’s one of those things, you’ve really got to appreciate the success as well, and I learnt from the failures last year so now to actually get that ticket is so good.”