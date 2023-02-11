Eleventh time lucky as Sam Manson powers to special victory in Coast to Coast

Coast to Coast winner Sam Manson enjoys that special feeling of crossing the line first at New Brighton Beach.

There is persistence, and then there is the sort of persistence that netted Christchurch multisport athlete Sam Manson his first Coast to Coast Longest Day title at his 11th crack at the race.

A delighted Manson secured his maiden victory in the 41st running of the iconic 243km race across the South Island at New Brighton Beach on Saturday afternoon, after overtaking fellow Cantab Ryan Kiesanowski on the kayak leg, and powering to a result that meant the world to him.

Manson, who guides competitors over the course in his day job and had finished runnerup on multiple occasions, came home in 11 hours, 40 minutes, 15 seconds, over seven minutes clear of Kiesanowski who was second in 11:47:36 and Alex Hunt who completed the podium on 11:56:13.

The 31-year-old Manson clawed his way through the elite men's field in a race that changed leaders at every major transition. It wasn't until Manson hit the final 75km cycle along South Eyre Road, overtaking Kiesonwksi, that he finally allowed himself to believe the race could finally be his.

READ MORE:

* Richie McCaw, Nathan Cohen lead Coast to Coast tandem race

* Daniel Jones sets record time in Tarawera Ultramarathon 102km race victory

* Drug addict to running addict: The troubled trek that turned Jay's life around



Receiving a split with 40km to go telling him he had a two-minute lead, then another with 20km to go informing him that he had now grown it to five, he finally knew it was in the bag.

”Overtaking Ryan was the moment. I knew my legs were feeling pretty fresh, which was unusual, as they would normally be wrecked. I passed him quite quickly, which was inspiring, and never looked back," said Manson.

”My legs felt good, but my head didn’t feel good. I felt pretty sick and thought I would throw up about 500 times.”

1 NEWS There will be some sore bodies at Klondyke Corner tonight following a scorching day of racing for the Coast to Coast two-day athletes.

Defending champion Simone Maier powered home to win the women’s race in an impressive 13:11:18, 14 minutes clear of Fiona Dowling (13:25:19), with Rebecca Kingsford (13:37:01) back in third. It was the Wanaka-based multisporter’s fourth victory in the race.

”It means so much,” Manson told media at the finish. “I can stop now. I’ll probably have a year off now. That’s why I’ve done it 10 times [previously]. I keep coming back to win, and I wasn’t winning, so I kept coming back and coming back. It feels so good.

”It's so special. It's everything I’ve dreamed of and worked so hard for. It’s pretty cool.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Simone Meier enjoys another victory in the women’s Longest Day race at the Coast to Coast.

Setting off from Kumara Beach on the West Coast at 6am, the first bike ride was tight, with a large lead bunch most of the way to Aickens corner. A small breakaway of three was formed in the last 20km of the 75km ride, before being swallowed up by the chasing bunch as they made their way up the Deception River to the top of Goat Pass.

Fourth-seed Hamish Elliott set a blistering pace at the front, coming off the Mountain Run with a time of 2:58:45. Elliott knew he had to give it his all to have any chance of challenging the favourites, but was overtaken on the river by Manson, Kiesanowski and Hobart-based Alex Hunt, who rounded out the podium.

With a low river resulting in a compulsory portage at Halfway Rapid through the Gorge, it was always going to be a tough battle. "It was about racing your own race and looking after yourself nutrition-wise because I knew that paddle was always going to be long. I'm very proud of the way I raced," added Kiesanowski.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Sam Manson wades his way through the tricky mountain run en route to victopry at the Coast to Coast.

In the women's race, after a strong mountain run through Goat Pass, Maier reached Gorge Bridge for the kayak leg in second place, just a couple of minutes behind Deborah Lynch and a shade in front of Dowling. It didn’t take her long to take the lead, and there was only victory in her sights from there.

”It was a hard buildup with injuries. I am just so grateful to everyone who helped me. I’m so stoked,” said Maier.

Calum Sutherland was an impressive all-the-way winner of the men’s two-day individual race in 11:58:21, Estelle Arundell (13:33:12) pipped Rebecca Firth (13:33:27) by just 15 seconds to claim the women’s two-day honours, while Matt Amos, Kyle Gray and Sarah Meadows powered home to claim the three-person Longest Day title in 12:45:34.

All Blacks great Richie McCaw and his Olympic gold medal rowing mate Nathan Cohen won the men’s two-day tandem race in 13:41:17, while Hannah Buchanan and Courtney Hawke took the honours in the women’s equivalent in 15:50:04.

Mitch Fraser and Alex Todhunter (12:13:07) and Alexandra Martin and Becky Nixon (14:07:23) grabbed the respective victories in the two-day, two-person teams races, while Dwight Grieve, Rikki Griffin and Mike White (11:53:08) and Emma Waite, Kyla Smith and Susie Amos (15:17:58) did likewise in the three-person division.