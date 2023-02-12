Welre Olivier smashes 45-year-old New Zealand triple jump record in South Africa

South Africa-based triple jumper Welre Olivier and Kiwi middle-distance runner Geordie Beamish have tucked away a pair of significant New Zealand records to confirm their razor-sharp form in 2023.

Olivier, a New Zealand-qualified athlete who now lives in South Africa, made a leap into history at a meet in Potchefstroom when he soared past a 45-year-old national senior record with a stunning jump of 16.48 metres for victory.

That leap shattered the previous national senior record of 16.22m set by Phil Wood in Edmonton, Canada, in 1978 and puts the talented 20-year-old on an exciting trajectory. The oldest of two triple-jumping siblings, Olivier had in mid-January got within 1cm of Wood’s record when he jumped a then PB 16.21m at a meet in Pilditch, South Africa.

At that same Potchefstroom meet – on February 7 – his younger brother, Ethan, also bettered his own New Zealand under-20, U19 and U18 records with a jump of 16.22m. Ethan finished fourth at the 2022 world under-20 championships.

Beamish finished sixth in a hotly contested 3000m at the Millrose Games indoor meet in New York on Sunday (NZT), but his time of 7min 36.22sec slashed not only his own New Zealand indoor mark (by 3.28s) set at the same meet last year, but Nick Willis’ national outdoor record of 7:36.91 set in the Czech Republic on 2014.

It was another outstanding performance by the 26-year-old US-based athlete, who hails from Havelock North but was schooled at Whanganui Collegiate. Great Britain’s Josh Kerr won the race in a meet record of 7:33.47, while Swiss and Guatemalan national records were also slashed in a high-class race.

At the same meet, Mount Maunganui-based athlete Sam Tanner ran a PB of 3:51.70 to finish fourth in the Wanamaker Mile, and trim 1.15s from his PB set in Boston just a week earlier. Willis holds the New Zealand indoor mile record of 3:51.06, recorded in New York in 2016.

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ Geordie Beamish slashed two national records with a sharp run over 3000m indoors in New York.

American Yared Nuguse romped home in a dazzling 3:47.38 to claim victory in the prestigious Wanamaker Mile in a race and US national record. He headed home Britain’s Neil Gourley (3:49.46) and Aussie Ollie Hoare (3:50.83).

Closer to home Kiwi pole vaulters Olivia McTaggart and Imogen Ayris completed a one-two finish at the Adelaide Invitational meet, with McTaggart clearing 4.55m (just 10cm off her PB) and surprise Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ayris second with 4.35m.

Meanwhile Otago middle distance athlete Rebekah Greene provided the highlight of the Porritt Classic when she nudged out rival Laura Nagel to claim victory in a hotly contested women’s 1500m. Greene reversed the finishing order from eight days ago at the New Zealand 3000m championships to stride home in in a slick 4:16.10 – the third fastest 1500m of her career and 1.72s clear of Nagel, the national champion over the distance.

Greene, who will line up in the mixed team relay at the world crosscountry championships in Bathurst next weekend, said she had been wary of Nagel’s kick. “So I went a bit early, almost like I was running scared over the final 300m, thinking she would come past. With a lap to go I felt her pick it but with a nice tailwind down the back straight, that’s why I chose to go then.”

Other highlights of the meet included promising performances from javelin thrower Tori Peeters and shot put ace Maddi Wesche who both won their respective competitions with season-best performances. Peeters, the national record-holder, hurled the spear out to 59.60m in round 4, while Wesche left her best until last with a sixth-round effort of 18.68m.

“I’m training right through the full domestic season, so I’m perfectly happy with 18.68m,” said Wesche, whose throw was the longest outdoor mark in the world this year and fifth overall including indoor efforts.

The other showcase performance on the track, in challenging winds, came from national 400m champion Rosie Elliott (Christchurch Old Boys) with another impressive one-lap victory, setting a meet record of 53.15s. Despite being almost a second outside her PB (of 52.16), Elliott was happy with her effort, dipping 0.28s below the previous meet record of Aussie Anneliese Rubie set three years ago.

“There was a wind down the first 100m and the final 100m, which caught me so off guard,” said Elliott. “I thought after 150m, I’d gone far too fast. I’m feeling positive. I thought the perceived effort was a little higher than the time reflected. I definitely came here to run a bit faster, but it was windier than I wanted.”

In other meet highlights, Auckland’s Tommy Te Puni maintained his domestic one-lap superiority with a commanding victory in the men’s 400m, clocking 47.67s – 0.44s shy of his PB. And Josh Hawkins looked sharp en route to an impressive men’s 100m and 110m hurdles double, while Brooke Somerfield ticked off the women’s 100m and 200m sprint double