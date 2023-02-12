'A dream come true': James Oram leads Black Spoke sweep in elite men's road race

James Oram had the rare chance to stand on top of the podium after edging out Black Spoke team-mate Ryan Christensen in a sprint finish to win the men’s road race at the elite road national championships in Tokoroa on Sunday.

Auckland’s Oram – who won a world championship time trial medal over a decade ago – held off a determined Christensen at the line to secure the title.

Another Black Spoke rider, 21-year-old Logan Currie, nabbed third outright to win the under-23 road title to go with his time trial victory on Friday, narrowly seeing off WorldTour rider Reuben Thompson (Groupama FDJ).

And Tom Sexon completed a clean sweep for the Black Spoke team in the elite category.

“The team was the key to the victory today. The boys rode perfectly. We had a plan to have numbers in the moves. The boys were extremely strong,” Oram said as he reflected on his thrilling victory.

“Coming into the final sprint we couldn’t have asked for a better scenario. Currie coming across in that last lap was super-human, and then take the under-23 as well.

‘One-two-three across the line and the under-23 and elite jerseys [for the team] – if you had said that at the start of the day we would have been laughing.

Sharkey Snaps Ryan Christensen, James Oram and Tom Sexton celebrate a cleansweep for the Black Spoke team.

“For me it is a dream come true. You dream about it every day. To wear the national champ’s jersey for the rest of the year now is quite emotional – it is truly special. I am looking forward to getting to Europe and see what we can do with it.”

On a day of mixed weather, the impending Cyclone Gabrielle held off, with cool and damp conditions for the seven-lap loop around the Mossop Rd circuit providing a stern test for all riders.

A group broke away early, with Black Spoke well represented with Christensen, Sexton and James Fouche along with Thompson.

They pushed out to a lead of over four minutes on the main peloton although a splinter group, including Oram and Luke Mudgway, bridged up to join the front bunch.

The peloton, pushed along with a powerful display from 2021 champion George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates), closed to within 90 seconds before the front group increased the pace to ensure they would decide the outcome of the race.

AT A GLANCE

Elite Road National Championships, Tokoroa, results:

Elite male, 178km: 1. James Oram (Black Spoke); 2. Ryan Christensen (Black Spoke); 3. Tom Sexton (Black Spoke)

Under-23: 1. Logan Currie (Black Spoke); 2. Reuben Thompson (Groupama FDJ); 3. Oliver Grave (NZ Cycling Project)