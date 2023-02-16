'I've got the goods': Hamish Kerr chasing even bigger highs after breaking Oceania indoor record

As Hamish Kerr stood on top of the podium in Slovakia after his third win of the European indoor season, he was unaware of the scale of his achievement.

Sure, the reigning Commonwealth high jump champion knew he had just smashed his own national record by clearing 2.34m at the Banksa Bystrica indoor meet, adding a staggering 3cm to his PB.

But he didn't know his winning leap had eclipsed Australian Tim Forsyth's long-standing Oceania indoor mark, untouched for 26 years.

"It was funny actually, I didn't realise there was an Oceania record until about two hours later," Kerr told Stuff, reflecting on another high in a career full of them of late.

"I was just so invested in breaking the national record and my own personal best. I'd sort of been meaning to search up the record at some point because I knew I was in pretty good form, but I hadn't got round to it."

Kerr could be forgiven for being a bit distracted, given that his parents reside in Karekare, the small west Auckland beach town which has felt the wrath of Cyclone Gabrielle. With no power and little mobile service, he wasn't even sure they had heard about his record-breaking feats.

Yet the Christchurch-based Aucklander was able to temporarily park his concerns for loved ones back home and focus on the task in hand, backing up his title-winning efforts in the Czech Republic and Poland to go five-from-five for the year.

Kerr held off a determined challenge from world championship bronze medallist Andriy Protsenko of Ukraine – who overcame 2.32m – in a high class field featuring Australia's Brandon Starc and Cuban Luis Enrique Zayas to maintain his unbeaten start to the season.

Winning the meet was "the cherry on the top" after finally conquering the 2.34m mark.

"If I had jumped 2.34m and Protsenko had beaten me, I probably would have been almost equally as happy," Kerr admitted. "But at the same time, it's good to know that those kind of moments make me rise to the occasion."

Kerr's decision to have a crack at the European indoors circuit is certainly paying off, with his latest success earned him automatic qualification for the world championships in Budapest in August. He has thoroughly enjoyed the experience, even if it was a bit of a wrench to leave New Zealand.

"It was a pretty hard decision coming over here, having done a full New Zealand domestic season since I was about 14, so there were mixed emotions, but it's definitely been the right call," he said.

Still, Eastern Europe has been a happy hunting ground for Kerr, who won a breakthrough bronze at the world indoors in Serbia last year – his country's first high jump medal at a major global championships.

"It's quite funny, we were just talking about it earlier actually. It's a bit of a niche really, Eastern Europe. They love athletics, they are a very traditional society," Kerr said.

"You go to all these little towns and people just get behind it. They know the sport, they appreciate it. I didn't expect a huge amount but I got a lot out of it."

Next stop on the Kerr roadshow is Birmingham, the scene of his career pinnacle thus far, an historic gold at the Commonwealth Games. While he is looking forward to going back to England's second city ("it's definitely going to stir a few emotions") he and coach Terry Lomax are very much focused on the future.

David Ramos/Getty Images Hamish Kerr returns to Birmingham this month, the city where he won Commonwealth gold last year.

That future consists of some lofty goals, including joining the select group of men to have cleared 2.40m and being the best in the world at his chosen discipline. With the Paris Olympics a year-and-a-half away, does he feel he's on the right track?

"Yeah, 100%. I think that the changes that we've made in the last six to 12 months paid dividends straight away, and it's exciting to know we've still got 18 months to further develop those ideas and those plans," Kerr said, having added more muscle to his slender 198cm frame and shaken up his training regime.

"If I can get 3cm straight away out of new changes, I don't think there's any reason why I can't get a whole bunch more. I've got the goods – I love competing, I love putting myself in high pressure situations."

After jumping 2.30m for the first time four years ago, Kerr felt he had "plateaued" and wasn't progressing at the rate he needed to in order to compete with the best. That's no longer the case, and he now feels he is starting to realise his potential.

"I've talked about the fact that I want to jump 2.40m in my career, and I'd got to a point near the end of last year where I hadn't really improved that much the last few years," Kerr explained.

"Coming through to the end of 2022, I had only improved 1cm in three years. How am I going to get to 2.40m at that rate?

"So we just decided we needed to look a little bit more at connecting with the whole team and also being a bit more forensic around my physical development. Those are the big changes and they are starting to work, but there's still a lot to come.

"All going to plan, I will be having my shot in Paris and hopefully it comes up good."

Kiwi fans will get the chance to see Kerr's rapid improvements up close when he returns home for the New Zealand track and field championships in Wellington next month.