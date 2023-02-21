Para athlete Cameron Leslie up for prestigious global sports award

Swimmer Cameron Leslie is in the running for a global sports award.

Paralympian Cameron Leslie has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards, but the Black Ferns have been overlooked.

The 33-year-old has been nominated for world sportsperson with a disability after a stellar 2022, where he won a gold medal and three silver medals at the World Para Swimming Championships.

Leslie set a world best time in the men’s 50 metres freestyle S4, becoming the first S4 para swimmer to go under the 37-second mark.

Leslie also represented the Wheel Blacks at the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship. The team finished eighth.

Leslie will be up against Swiss wheelchair racer Catherine Debrunner, US para ice hockey player Declan Farmer, Dutch wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groot, Norwegian para alpine skier Jesper Pedersen and US para cross country skier and cyclist Oksana Masters.

He will be the only New Zealander represented at the global sporting awards after the world champion Black Ferns were overlooked for team of the year, where Lionel Messi's Argentina men's football team will be strong favourites.

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and golfer Lydia Ko also missed out in the sportswoman category.