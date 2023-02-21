Tiaan Whelpton relishes sprint showdown with Kiwi rival Eddie Osei-Nketia in Melbourne

Eddie Osei-Nketia and Tiaan Whelpton are set to go stride for stride again at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne.

Kiwi sprint ace Tiaan Whelpton labels it his biggest race of the season – and not just because it serves up one more crack at his friend, rival and New Zealand record-holder Eddie Osei-Nketia.

Whelpton, the 22-year-old South Africa-born Cantabrian who is on a mission to qualify for the 100 metres at the world championships this year, crossed the Tasman early on Tuesday to line up at Thursday’s prestigious Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne.

It’s a trip that has serious implications for the ambitious Kiwi sprinter as he hits the blocks for what could be a red-hot 100m race, with a major Kiwi subtext, to wrap up the night's action. Across the lanes will be, not only Osei-Nketia, who broke his father’s 28-year-old New Zealand record with a blistering 10.08 seconds at last year's world champs in Oregon, but Aussie ace Rohan Browning, who has clocked 10.01sec, and fellow local speedsters Jack Hale, Jake Doran and Jacob Despard.

Adding to the intrigue will be the fact that the Melbourne meet carries Continental Tour Gold status, which serves up world rankings points not available elsewhere in this part of the world. That’s a big factor in why a 15-strong group from New Zealand have crossed the ditch, including 200m star Georgia Hulls, hammer thrower Lauren Bruce, javelin standout Tori Peeters, miler Sam Tanner and recent national discus record-breakers Connor Bell.

But the race within the race between Whelpton and Osei-Nketia should serve up the Kiwi highlight of the night as the sprint aces bid for, not just New Zealand bragging rights, but also potential records, season bests and rankings surges.

“I’m definitely looking forward to racing him again,” said Whelpton who tucked away a solid 10.25sec on Sunday at Christchurch’s ITM meet after a week battling sickness. “We’ve kinda been going back and forth, so we’ll see what happens on Thursday.”

Mark Roberts Tiaan Whelpton equalled his national resident record with a 10.18sec 100m at the Potts Classic in Hastings.

Whelpton does not get to race his Kiwi rival as much as he would like these days, now that Osei-Nketia is based in Canberra where the 21-year-old trains under the guidance of his father, and former national record-holder, Gus Nketia. And those opportunities will be further curtailed when Osei-Nketia departs later this year to take up an American football scholarship at the University of Hawaii.

But Whelpton is pretty sure of one thing when it comes to New Zealand’s fastest man. “I know he’s in good form. He ran a 10.21 in Canberra a few weeks ago, so he’s definitely still in form, and definitely still training and keeping fit. I’m sure it will be a pretty close race.”

The Cantab has arguably the better form ahead of their first head to head for ‘23. He equalled his New Zealand resident’s record (twice) with 10.18s at the Potts Classic last month, while Osei-Nketia’s legal best has been that 10.21s at the ACT champs in Canberra.

Last year they met three times, with Osei-Nketia prevailing twice (at the nationals, when Whelpton suffered a hamstring strain, and the Oceania champs) and Whelpton once (on the Gold Coast). And, of course, Osei-Nketia’s sizzling 10.08s in the heats in Eugene made him officially New Zealand’s fastest man as he eclipsed his father’s mark of 10.11s set in 1994.

But for Whelpton there is a bigger purpose to Thursday’s race which will be the final event on the card (10.48pm NZT).

“It’s probably the biggest event of the season in terms of points, and in terms of how sharp the competition is,” he told Stuff. “This is the big one. The goal is very much to just get to the finish line in a good time, and not worry too much about anything else.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Eddie Osei-Nketia reached the semifinals of the 100m at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, last year.

Though the schedule is not ideal – Whelpton raced Sunday, and had a 6am Tuesday flight to Melbourne – the 1.95-metre speedster was confident he would be ready when the race rolled around.

“I’m in pretty good shape,” he added. “I would have liked to run quicker [in Christchurch] but I had a rough week and was a bit sick. Hopefully by the time i get to Melbourne I’ll be in better nick and ready to go back into the 10.1s at least.

“It’s an early start Tuesday (with a 3am wakeup call) but I’ve got two nights to catch up on sleep and recover. It’s quite a late race (8.48pm local) ... but nothing a bit of caffeine won’t fix.”

In terms of what’s more important, Whelpton concedes a high finish, and valuable ranking points that come with it, probably outweighs a sizzling time.

“I would love to run a great time as well, but there’s no rush for me to run a great time. I know it will come eventually. The focus is very much to secure the points.”

What chance that national record? Whelpton smiles: “It’s not the main goal, but it’s something I hope to break on the way to my main goal. So it’s definitely in the sights.”

New Zealand athletes at Maurie Plant Meet, Melbourne: Women: Livvy Wilson (100m); Georgia Hulls (200m); Rebekah Greene (1500m); Keeley O’Hagan, Imogen Skelton (high jump); Lauren Bruce, Lexi Maples (hammer throw); Tori Peeters (javelin). Men: Tiaan Whelpton, Eddie Osei-Nketia (100m); James Preston, Brad Mathas (800m); Sam Tanner (mile); Julia Oakley (3000m); Connor Bell (discus)