Jacko Gill wins first national shot put title; ends Tom Walsh's streak at 13

Jacko Gill, pictured at the Commonwealth Games last year, has won his first national shot put title. (File photo)

Jacko Gill has won his first national shot put title, halting Tom Walsh’s winning streak in the event after 13 years.

The best of Gill’s six attempts on Saturday in Wellington went 21.8m, while the best of Walsh’s only went 21.25m.

Five of Gill’s throws would have bettered his rival’s mark.

The meeting at the national track and field championships at Newtown Park was the first time the pair had faced off this summer.

Walsh won gold and Gill silver at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

MORE TO COME