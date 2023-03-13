Kiwi biathlete Campbell Wright creates history in Kazakhstan

New Zealand biathlete Campbell Wright has choked back tears after becoming the first person from the southern hemisphere to win an IBU medal.

Wright, 20, won the IBU world junior 10km sprint in Kazakhstan after producing a flawless performance on the shooting range, and recording the quickest time across the tracks, at the weekend.

When he finished the event an exhausted Wright accepted he had done everything within his powers to get the best result possible.

"Even if I didn't win, I don't think I could do much better,'' he said.

"First, second or third. I would have been stoked with all of them. It was mega. I was stoked.''

Wright, from Wānaka, who represented New Zealand at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing last year, said the junior world championships had proved a difficult assignment in the past.

He struggled to keep his emotions in check when he heard produced a result that propelled himself and New Zealand into the limelight.

"I am over the moon (that) I could do a good race. I had a little tear at the end there, as well. It was epic, loved it.''

When asked what was going through his mind when he hit the last target, and whether he realised he could win, Wright reflected on his previous experiences in the event.

"Honestly, last year I shot very bad on my last standing and it cost me the race. I was just saying to myself 'Campbell if you muck-up (the) junior world champs again …'

"I didn't want to muck up again, because it was not a nice feeling. So that was definitely going through my head. I don't really remember shooting the last (one).

"But, yeah, I shot them all. So that was good.''

Wright was joined on the podium by Jan Gunka in second place, who also hit all 10 targets. It was the Pole's first medal in Shchuchinsk, adding to his two medals in Obertilliach in 2021.

Wright, however, was brought back to earth in his final race at the championships.

Despite ideal conditions, and a strong start, he missed four of out five shots on offer in the last standing shoot which meant having to spend about 1min 40sec in the penalty loop cage.

Wright finished sixth. The race was won by Norway's Martin Newland.

Wright now sits in 18th place in the IBU junior cup biathlon after two competitions.