SailGP: Meet Jimmy Spithill the 'redheaded stepchild of New Zealand'

United States driver Jimmy Spithill enjoyed telling a story about being sledged by a fan ahead of the SailGP regatta in Christchurch.

Jimmy Spithill seemed proud, not wounded, when a local pounced on the opportunity to greet him with a cruel one-liner in Christchurch this week.

Although Spithill is now working as the driver of the USA boat in the SailGP, many Kiwis remember him as the fellow who ripped apart Team New Zealand's hopes of winning the America's Cup in 2013.

Skipper Spithill and his Oracle team famously rebounded from a 6-1 deficit to beat Team New Zealand to claim the Auld Mug in San Francisco, which, in turn, left many Kiwis wondering how a brash sailor from Australia could cause so much heartburn.

Oracle's famous comeback still hasn't been forgotten, as Spithill revealed at a press conference on the eve of the SailGP regatta in Christchurch this weekend.

Asked what it was like to once be voted as one of the top five villains in New Zealand, Spithill noted his exploits in 2013 clearly haven't been buried by the mists of time.

"It is an interesting point. A guy came up to me on the street the other day and said 'oh you're basically the redheaded stepchild of New Zealand','' Spithill stated.

"I took it as a compliment, obviously. But, yeah, I have got friends and fans and feedback here for sure. It is a great place. I have never been to Christchurch, the first time down here.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff USA team driver Jimmy Spithill is still hoping to claw back the leaders at the regatta in Christchurch this weekend.

"An amazing city. The forecast looks unreal for the weekend, so pretty pumped to get out there.''

Even though his USA team is placed sixth on the SailGP leaderboard on 52 points, with the Christchurch regatta the penultimate event before San Francisco, Spithill appears to have lost little of the confidence that enabled him to perform the miracle against New Zealand skipper Dean Barker and his team-mates almost a decade ago.

When Team New Zealand held such a commanding lead, and seemingly had both hands wrapped tightly around the silverware, Spithill delivered one of the greatest zingers in sailing history.

"Imagine if these guys lost from here?'' Spithill said. "What an upset that would be.''

Although all nine drivers were in a convivial mood ahead of the regatta in Christchurch, their desire to be winners on the water can result in conflict.

SailGP Peter Burling takes evasive action as a wingsail swings about.

This was never more apparent than when Australian driver Tom Slingsby, whose team is at the head of the SailGP leaderboard and are aiming to defend their title, teed-off at Burling after their boats collided in St Tropez in September.

Later Burling fired back at his opponent, accusing him of using foul language and needing "anger management lessons''.

Burling was in a much more convivial mood in Christchurch, saying the way the teams banded together after the Sydney regatta last month, when a storm ended racing and damaged the Canadian boat, was testament to their willingness to be mates when not competing.

"I think we actually get along pretty well off the water,'' Burling said. "Most of the fighting obviously goes on, on it. As you said, everyone is incredibly competitive. No-one wants to give an inch on the water. We want to work as hard as we can to get results at the right end of the fleet. In saying that the sailing community is relatively small as well.

"We spend so much time together, travelling around the world, we do get along pretty well.''

Meanwhile, SailGP cancelled practice racing on Friday because high winds were forecast. The decision was made to protect the boats and the athletes. This meant the majority of teams weren't able to sail in the unfamiliar harbour until the first day of official racing starts on Saturday.

New Zealand, however, got the chance to get about 15 minutes of practice because they needed to test Amokura after the top of the F50's wing was struck by lightning in Singapore in January.