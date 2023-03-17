Why Aussie ace Tom Slingsby thinks New Zealand got an unfair advantage ahead of SailGP

A victory for New Zealand driver Peter Burling, centre, and his team will edge them closer to the winner-takes-all US$1 million race in San Francisco in early May.

If Tom Slingsby was worried about stirring up the home crowd ahead of the SailGP regatta on Lyttelton​ Harbour this weekend, he did well to disguise it.

Or maybe the Aussie sailor likes the idea of entering an arch-rival's territory, and stomping on a few favourite trinkets just to see how they react.

Slingsby, the driver of the Australian team that sits at the top of the SailGP ladder with just two events left on the calendar, knows how to succeed on the briny; after all the Aussies have won the first titles and have already qualified for the winner-takes-all US$1 million race in San Francisco in early May.

On Friday he also delivered several forthright responses to why he wants to beat the New Zealand team, which has Peter Burling as its driver, and spoil the party for the sailing aficionados who have arrived at the tiny port town near Christchurch in the hope of celebrating a win by Peter Burling and his fellow New Zealanders.

Since his arrival in New Zealand, Slingsby said he had mingled with the inhabitants and got a mixed reception. Rather than take offence to negative feedback, he revelled in it.

"Some are pretty kind, and some are putting the knife in a little. It is good,'' Slingsby said. "I was asked the question what it would be like to win over here in New Zealand, in front of a New Zealand crowd, and I said it is kind of something in an Aussie's blood where that is a huge drive for us to come to New Zealand and beat them on their home turf.

"Whether it be rugby, cricket or sailing. For sure, there is extra motivation there.''

SailGP Peter Burling takes evasive action as a wingsail swings about.

So there you have it. Slingsby is no different than any Kiwi athlete who crosses the Tasman and wants to get one over the Ockers. He wants to beat his neighbours.

Slingsby even noted the rivalry between the All Blacks and the Wallabies, saying he had mates in his national team: "The Bledisloe Cup is huge in Australia. It hasn't gone our way too often in my lifespan but it's something we all get behind.''

There’s an obvious difference. The Wallabies have not held the Bledisloe since 2002. Slingsby, by contrast, knows what it's like to polish the silverware.

Unlike Burling, who won the America's Cup with Team New Zealand in 2021 and a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Blair Tuke, and Jimmy Spithill, the driver for the US team, Slingsby could probably walk into most bars in Christchurch and not be recognised.

On the sailing circuit, however, he is one of the biggest names. And he wants to win. That was apparent from his blow-up with Burling when they clashed at the regatta in St Tropez in September.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Australia’s Tom Slingsby said “it wasn’t really fair to the other teams’’ that New Zealand was allowed to sail Amokura on Thursday.

A victory on Lyttelton ​Harbour, Slingsby believes, could dent the New Zealanders' confidence prior to San Francisco: "Confidence is often the big outlier, so it is going to be important this weekend.''

Then there was the issue of the New Zealanders being allowed to sail their boat, Amokura, on Thursday. The F50 had to be recommissioned and have its equipment checked, after being struck by lightning in Singapore in January.

With no boats permitted to sail on Friday, the practice was canned due to high winds being forecast (which proved to be wrong) the New Zealanders were fortunate to sail earlier in the week.

"I do think it is a little unfair that New Zealand got to sail yesterday. I see the reason why, obviously,'' Slingsby explained.

"But at the same time Canada has put a new boat on the water and they needed enough time to commission a boat that has never been tested. So I sort of felt it wasn't really fair to the other teams.

"But it is what it is. It is all above our pay grade those decisions, and just have to roll with it.''

Spithill also believed New Zealand got an advantage by getting to train, albeit for only around 15 minutes, on Thursday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff US driver Jimmy Spithill and his team are sitting in sixth place on the SailGP ladder.

"Without a doubt getting out on the water yesterday, as it has proved, given the weather would have been an advantage,'' Spithill noted.

None of this was Burling's problem. He stated his tech team thought it was a good opportunity to make sure the boat was operating correctly after the lightning strike: "Everything seems to be working well; hopefully we get through Saturday as well.''

There will be three fleet races on Saturday, a further two on Sunday, followed by the regatta final, which is a one-off race featuring the top three teams based on points accumulated.

The aim for all teams is to make the top three heading into San Francisco. Slingsby's team has dominated from the outset, winning the first two titles and currently leads the points table (76) ahead of NZ (64) and France (63) and Great Britain (61).

SailGP New Zealand at close quarters with Australia during heated SailGP action.

New Zealand has also won three events this season. Five teams are in the hunt for the final two places for the US$1 million event.

While admitting his team had discussed how to put the New Zealanders at a disadvantage during the nine-boat races, Slingby was mindful that if they created collisions, they could be knocked out of the final.

"It is something that has been mentioned and we need to talk about it today,'' he acknowledged.

"About who we might want to try to help into the final, who we might want to take out of the final. It is all part of the game. The Kiwis are probably our biggest rival. They have won three events this year, they have beaten us in those finals races multiple times.

"I think if Pete (Burling) was in the same position as us, he would be going after us, probably. We will see what we decide.''