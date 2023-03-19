Strength down, distance up: Jacko Gill thriving as he turns shot put tables on Tom Walsh

Sometimes less is best. Or weaker is stronger. Incongruous as that sounds, it’s a recipe that appears to be reaping the rewards for in-form shot put exponent Jacko Gill.

For the second time in as many meets – and weeks – Gill out-threw his staunch Kiwi rival Tom Walsh for an emphatic victory, this time at Thursday’s Sir Graeme Douglas International meet in west Auckland. In the process, the 28-year-old broke the 22-metre threshold for the first time in his career, sending his opening throw out to a PB of 22.12 metres – 22cm beyond his previous best mark of 21.90 set at last year’s Commonwealth Games where he won silver behind Walsh.

It would appear that Gill, who was a sensation as a junior athlete, eating up world titles and records like he did chillis in social media video clips, is finally realising his potential in the senior ranks. And it looks set to spark an intriguing couple of years through to the Paris Olympics, and possibly beyond, as they jostle for spots on the podium at major events.

At SGD, Walsh, the dual Olympic bronze medallist and three-time world champion, managed a best of just 21.79m (1cm shy of his season’s best), also on his opening throw, and neither went near those marks later in the competition as the rain fell and made conditions tricky. You could see the frustration in Walsh’s fiery eyes as he sunk to a second successive defeat at Gill’s hands.

Less than a fortnight previous Gill had finally defeated Walsh at the national championships to snap a string of 13 consecutive senior titles for the Canterbury strongman. Again the victory was emphatic – a 55cm margin, as Gill threw 21.80m, Walsh 21.25m, and all five of the Aucklander’s counting throws were further than his rival’s best.

Walsh wasn’t supposed to compete at SGD, but after nationals decided to come north in search of redemption. He made no secret of that. The 31-year-old Cantab is nothing if not a competitor and after a decade of dominance over his younger rival this is an unusual, if not unprecedented, situation.

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ Jacko Gill threw a career-best 22.12m for victory at the Sir Graeme Douglas International meet in west Auckland.

Adding further spice to a rivalry that has only really come alive over the last year or two is the fact that Gill is now coached by Walsh’s ex-mentor Dale Stevenson, and by all appearances the now Melbourne-based guru is cajoling something special out of Gill. Stevenson told Stuff recently his new charge was on the verge of blasting past the 22-metre mark (prophetic words) and added: “I wouldn’t want to compete against Jacko right now. He's getting his confidence and self-belief to a point where he can be a real threat, not just domestically, but globally.”

The two big men made a big show of cosying up for the media in the wake of the SGD competition, shrugging off any suggestion there is anything antagonistic in their rivalry, and both lauding each other’s capabilities. But Walsh is a proud man, hates to lose and will be stung by a pair of failures that cut close to the bone.

It was interesting, too, to hear Gill speak about some key tweaks he’s made under Stevenson that are reaping the rewards in the throwing arena. The Aucklander bypassed the bulk of the domestic season – much to Walsh’s frustration – but when he did appear it was in the finest fettle of his career.

And close to the weakest on the strength scale, would you believe.

“It’s definitely all technique,” he said of his extra distance. “I’m not that strong at the moment. I’ve benched 250kg and at the moment I’m about 180. The strength is well down, and I’m really focusing on the technique and putting a lot more time into that side. That should help me throw further for a bit when I’m a bit older, so I like the approach.

David Ramos/Getty Images Jacko Gill says the Tom Walsh rivalry drive shim: “I lost to him for 10 years, so it means a lot. The rivalry is everything.’

“For me it was always about patience. I was always throwing with my upper body, and now I’m trying to go more legs first, and it seems to have made a difference.”

At this point Walsh, who is standing alongside, pipes up: “Oh, is that how you do it.”

Asked about his work with Stevenson, who is coaching from afar but making select visits when he can, Gill said: “I’m really lucky to have his advice and knowledge. I’m very grateful, and it’s awesome to have him.”

Having spent the best part of a decade in Walsh’s shadow – a point the Cantab also made as he reflected on this turning of the tables – Gill was asked how it felt to get one over his rival.

“I lost to him for like 10 years, so it means a lot. The rivalry is everything. I really like him as a guy, so it’s awesome to have that.”

ATHLETICS NZ Jacko Gill threw 21.8m to halt Tom Walsh's winning streak at 13 titles.

Interesting. The two are polar opposites as personalities. Gill is private, unassuming and prefers to work away from the spotlight. He turns down all media requests, except for on competition day, and very much dances to his own beat.

Walsh, on the other hand, is gregarious, outgoing, mischievous and understands the value and responsibilities of having a strong media presence. He has embraced his status as a figurehead of New Zealand track and field and seldom says no to a chat with the fourth estate.

“We’ve pushed each other through the last 10-12 years now,” said Walsh on Thursday. “I know I wouldn’t be throwing without Jacko pushing me and vice-versa. It’s really important for me. I’d love to throw against Jacko more in the domestic season, not just twice.”

When we observed that the two appeared to be getting on famously, Walsh smiled. “It’s only for the public face … we don’t talk to each other normally. No, no, no. Jacko and I actually throw together a bit over the time, especially at training camps before world champs and the like. But I still don’t like losing to him.”

Gill says he has a confidence at the moment that he has not had throughout his senior career. “I’m really happy,” he says. “I just feel in a great place, and I’m really enjoying what I’m doing, which is great.”

David Ramos/Getty Images After a decade in Tom Walsh’s shadow, Jacko Gill is emerging with some world-class throwing of his own.

Both now shift their focus to the international scene and the intimidating presence of Americans Ryan Crouser, who recently improved his world record by 1cm (to 23.38m) at an indoor event in Idaho, and Joe Kovacs, the two-time Olympic silver medallist with a PB of 23.23m.

Gill will head to Europe in July to start his world championships buildup. “I’ve trained through a lot of the domestic season, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and competing a bit more in their season and hopefully competing against Tom a bit more.”

Walsh, of course, knows exactly what the deal is. It’s about peaking later, not now, and he will start that process in mid-May in the US. “The peak for both of us is the world champs. I know Jacko is peaking for that, and I know I want to peak for that. It’s working towards that and the things we learn from the domestic season help us make educated decisions when it comes to June-July-August this year.”

And as Walsh chases a sky-high standard in the greatest era of the event, he has been offered a timely reminder that he no longer has everything his own way on the domestic front. Gill may not be as strong as he once was, but he’s never thrown better.